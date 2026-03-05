Liberia: MDMC Loses Vehicle Registration Battle

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has denied a petition by the Modern Development and Management Corporation (MDMC) for a writ of prohibition against the Ministry of Transport and Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI).

A communication dated March 3, 2026, from the Clerk of the Supreme Court, notified LTMI that Associate Justice Yussif D. Kaba, presiding in Chambers, had refused the writ requested by MDMC.

MDMC, led by CEO John S. Youboty, Sr., sought the Court's intervention to stop LTMI from conducting vehicle registration and driver licensing activities. MDMC's petition cited a nine-year contract with the Ministry of Transport that allegedly grants it exclusive rights over these services. The company argued that LTMI's operations constitute unauthorized interference with a contract previously upheld by the courts, and insisted that LTMI had not been granted parallel authority to take over or duplicate those responsibilities.

Justice Kaba previously summoned the parties to appear before the Court on February 27, 2026, regarding the matter.

The dispute stems from a 2021 Civil Law Court ruling affirming MDMC's contractual authority, a decision LTMI appealed but later withdrew in 2024. MDMC claims that LTMI's renewed involvement violates the standing legal decision.

Complicating the situation are provisions in the 2026 National Budget, which explicitly recognize the Ministry of Transport as the official entity for vehicle registration and licensing. Legal observers note that this legislative recognition bolsters the Ministry's statutory mandate, potentially affecting MDMC's contractual claim.

A writ of prohibition is an extraordinary measure that restrains public authorities from exceeding their jurisdiction. While the Clerk's notice did not elaborate on the Court's reasoning, the denial enables LTMI to continue its operations without Supreme Court restraint at this time.

The communication was signed by Sam Mamulu, Clerk of the Supreme Court, under the directive of Justice Kaba.