Liberia: Scout Who Discovered Zidane, Vieira Praises Liberian Talent At Elite U-19 Tournament

Monrovia — Renowned international scout Giovanni "Gianni" Gullo the man credited with discovering both Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira says Liberia possesses untapped football potential capable of competing at the highest level if properly developed.

Gullo made the remarks during Match Day Two of the Elite U-19 Scouting Tournament at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, where European scouts are assessing some of Liberia's most promising young players.

"It's my first time here, and it's very, very nice," Gullo said. "I see some good players, and I am happy about this.

Reflecting on Discovering Zidane

The veteran scout, who began identifying talent in the late 1980s, reflected on his early assessment of Zidane when the French legend was just 16 years old.

"When I saw Zidane at that age, I saw something you don't normally see," Gullo explained. "It was the quality his vision, composure, and touch on the ball."

Gullo revealed that he recommended Zidane to Juventus FC in 1989, though the Italian giants signed him seven years later.

"This means when you see a player, sometimes the club cannot take him immediately. Maybe after some years he can arrive. This is important," he noted, emphasizing patience in player development.

Liberia's Hidden Gems

Speaking about the talent on display at the tournament, Gullo praised the raw ability, physical strength, and creativity of the young Liberian players.

"There is good attention here, good players," he said. "We will continue to watch because maybe somebody can arrive at the top level."

Though cautious in singling out individuals, Gullo hinted that he has identified prospects that could eventually break through internationally.

"In Africa all Africa there is talent everywhere. Liberia is my first time, believe me, and I am surprised. I see some good players," he said.

He added that he would encourage fellow scouts to consider Liberia as a serious destination for talent identification.

"I can tell my colleagues to come because it is sure they will find something."

Will Players Leave This Year?

When asked whether Liberian players could secure overseas opportunities from this year's scouting program, Gullo responded confidently: "Why not?"

However, he stressed that talent alone is not enough.

"Talent is everywhere, but mentality and development determine who reaches the top," he said.

According to Gullo, what separates elite players is not just skill, but discipline, intelligence, and consistency.

"The boys must have the opportunity to arrive at the top level. They must stay focused, disciplined, and hungry to improve," he advised.

A Platform for Exposure

Gullo's presence at the tournament adds significant credibility to the event, given his track record in identifying global stars at early stages of their careers.

For Liberia's young hopefuls, his message was clear: greatness can be spotted early --but it must be nurtured properly.

As the Elite U-19 Scouting Tournament continues at SKD, optimism remains high that some of Liberia's rising stars could follow a similar path -- from raw local talent to international recognition.

And if Gullo's eye for greatness proves consistent once again, Liberia may soon have new names ready for the global stage.