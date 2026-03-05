Nigeria: Commissioner - Zamfara to Recruit 3,050 Teachers

5 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the recruitment of 3,050 teachers in the state.

This was announced by the Executive Chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB), Prof. Nasir Anka Garba, at the weekend.

He said the approval underscores the unwavering commitment of Governor Lawal's administration to revitalising the education sector and addressing the shortage of qualified teachers across public primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

He said the recruitment will improve the teacher-pupil ratio across the state, enhance the quality of teaching and learning outcomes, expand access to basic education, particularly in underserved communities, and strengthen the overall capacity of the basic education sub-sector.

ZSUBEB chief commended the governor for this bold and timely intervention, which reflects the administration's dedication to human capital development and sustainable educational reform.

Prof Garba assured the general public that the recruitment process will be transparent, merit-based, and conducted in accordance with extant rules and guidelines.

He urged qualified and interested candidates to prepare to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the development of education in Zamfara state.

