Nigeria: Mixed Reactions Greet IGP Disu's Inauguration of Panel On State Police

Mixed reactions have trailed the declaration by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, that the Nigeria Police Force is ready to work with other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of state policing.

While the apex northern regional body, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), opposed the move, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and its South-South counterpart, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), threw their weight behind the demand for subnational policing.

Although the creation of state police has long been debated, it would require a constitutional amendment to be actualised.

However, Disu, who spoke to State House correspondents shortly after he was sworn in as the 23rd Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, said the proposed state police system had "come to stay".

The swearing-in ceremony preceded the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and was attended by senior government officials, ministers and family members of the appointees.

Speaking on the ongoing national conversation surrounding the establishment of state police, the new police chief said the Nigeria Police Force would actively contribute to shaping the framework to ensure it works effectively.

According to him, the Force has already set up a committee to review the concept of state policing from its institutional perspective.

"We don't want it to seem as if others are taking decisions and we, the most important stakeholders, did nothing," Disu said.

"We want to ensure that the best outcome is achieved. State police has come to stay, and the police should play their part in making it succeed. The police are not afraid. Our jobs are not being taken; it is simply a matter of partnership."

Disu also assured Nigerians that the police would continue to maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties, particularly in handling protests and other public gatherings.

He said the Force was closely monitoring global developments and their potential implications for Nigeria, stressing that intelligence-led policing would remain central to maintaining law and order.

"Everywhere in the world, we are aware that intelligence policing is crucial. Our ears are to the ground," he said.

"We know we have different groups and sects in Nigeria. We are also aware that developments elsewhere can have repercussions here. So we are putting all necessary measures in place."

He added that officers nationwide had been directed to remain professional and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

The IGP further pledged to prioritise the welfare of officers and men of the Force, noting that improved motivation would enhance efficiency and service delivery.

"It is someone who is well motivated that will give their best. Our jobs are very demanding," he said.

Recalling the challenges faced by officers in the line of duty, Disu noted that policing often requires enormous sacrifices, including prolonged periods away from family.

"Some years ago, when I was Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, we lost about 140 policemen in just one year," he said.

"The job is very demanding. Many officers sleep outside their homes and have little time with their families. So welfare is extremely vital."

He expressed optimism that the current administration would support efforts to improve officers' working conditions.

"I am fortunate to be working with a President who has resolved to give us whatever support we require," the IGP said.

President Tinubu also administered the oath of office to six commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and two commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC). The FEC meeting commenced shortly afterwards.

IGP Inaugurates Committee on State Police

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has inaugurated a special eight-member committee to drive the implementation of state policing and craft a new vision for policing in Nigeria.

The committee, unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday, is chaired by Professor Olu Ogunsakin, director-general of the National Institute for Police Studies, Jabi, Abuja.

CP Bode Ojajuni will serve as secretary, while members include DCP Okebechi Agora, DCP Suleyman Gulma, ACP Ikechukwu Okafor, CSP Tolulope Ipinmisho and CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (rtd), Provost of the Police Public Relations School.

Describing the assignment as significant and timely, the IGP said it responds to growing demands for strengthened internal security and community-responsive policing.

"It is my privilege to formally inaugurate this committee on state policing. The task before you is significant and timely, as it speaks directly to the demand to strengthen Nigeria's internal security and ensure policing remains responsive to community realities," he said.

"Your work will help shape the framework through which state policing may operate in a manner that strengthens, rather than fragments, our national security system."

He charged members to act with professionalism and objectivity, outlining responsibilities including reviewing existing policing models, assessing community security needs and proposing an operational framework.

State Police Cannot Be Created Without Constitution Amendment - ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) cautioned the IGP against moving too swiftly, insisting that state police cannot be created without constitutional amendment by the National and State Assemblies.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, said establishing an implementation committee was "putting the cart before the horse".

"The question of setting up any arm of the police is constitutional. Without amendment, it cannot be done," he said, warning that state police could be hijacked by governors to target political opponents.

Former ACF Secretary-General, Anthony Sani, also opposed the proposal, arguing that state police may not resolve Nigeria's security challenges and could be abused, as he alleged has happened with state electoral commissions.

"I have never been convinced that state police would overcome our security challenges. It may not be the magic wand people expect," Sani said.

Afenifere Urges Constitution Amendment

However, the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere has welcomed the renewed push, describing it as long overdue.

National publicity secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, said decentralised policing aligns with the group's longstanding position.

"Crime is local and requires local expertise to address it effectively," he said.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite constitutional amendments, commending Disu for acting swiftly.

PANDEF Declares Support

Similarly, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has declared its full support for state police.

Its National Publicity Secretary, High Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi, said insecurity had become overwhelming for the Federal Government alone to manage.

"What is required is the legal framework through amendment of the 1999 Constitution," he said, noting the existence of regional security outfits such as Hisbah, the Civilian JTF, Ebubeagu and Amotekun, which he described as forms of state policing lacking constitutional backing.

He added that the IGP's position reflected an understanding of the need for decentralised security structures.