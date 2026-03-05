Liberia: Impeachment Threat Looms Over 'Corrupt Judges'

The worsening land disputes in the country have taken a sharper political turn, with River Gee County District #1 Representative Alexander Poure calling for the impeachment of judges allegedly colluding with land grabbers -- a move that could significantly reshape the national conversation on judicial accountability and property rights.

Speaking during Tuesday's legislative session, Poure warned that the House of Representatives would lobby for the removal of any judge "caught in the cookies' jar" for participating in fraudulent land transactions.

"We will lobby with our colleagues to impeach any corrupt judge whose hands are caught in the cookies' jar for being in cohort with land grabbers to demolish our people's houses," Poure declared. "There are reports that some foreign businessmen and Liberians go in the Archives to spy on people's deeds, back-date the year, and then bribe a certain judge to swap ownership."

His remarks reflect growing public frustration over land disputes that have increasingly resulted in demolition orders, community tensions, and legal battles across Montserrado and other counties.

Land has historically been one of Liberia's most volatile issues. From settler-indigenous tensions in the 19th century to post-war property reclamation disputes, land ownership has remained both an economic asset and a political flashpoint.

In the post-conflict period, overlapping deeds, weak record-keeping, and alleged corruption within the judicial and land administration systems have compounded the problem. The establishment of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and the passage of the Land Rights Act were intended to bring clarity and reform, but enforcement gaps and systemic weaknesses persist.

Recent waves of court-backed demolitions have reignited fears that unresolved land conflicts could spiral into broader instability.

Poure's rhetorical question captured the human dimension of the crisis, "How will someone live peacefully on a piece of land for over 30 years, only for another person to suddenly emerge claiming ownership through court rulings?"

Impeachment as a Reform Tool?

Under the constitutional framework, impeachment is one of the strongest accountability mechanisms available against members of the judiciary. By threatening to invoke it, Poure is raising the political stakes.

Many believe that his proposal could serve two possible functions--deterrence or destabilization.

If pursued responsibly and based on credible investigations, impeachment proceedings could send a strong message that judicial misconduct -- particularly in land cases -- will not be tolerated. That could restore public confidence in courts often accused of enabling fraud.

However, critics warn that aggressive impeachment campaigns without airtight evidence could strain relations between the Legislature and the Judiciary, raising concerns about separation of powers.

Poure insists investigations are ongoing and that action will follow only if corruption is proven.

"Urgent and serious measures must be put in place before the situation escalates further," he stressed.

Senate Voices Echo Concern

Poure's hardline stance aligns with growing alarm in the Senate, where several lawmakers have also sounded warnings about the national implications of land conflicts.

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has described land disputes as an "escalating national challenge" and previously called for impeachment proceedings against judges found issuing multiple deeds for the same property.

"If a judge is issuing multiple deeds for the same land, that judge must be stopped and must face impeachment," Dillon has argued in Senate debates, emphasizing that speeches alone will not solve the crisis.

River Gee County Senator Jonathan Sogbie has also pressed for institutional review, urging comprehensive examination of land laws and court procedures to address systemic weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has warned that unresolved land disputes could become a trigger for wider instability.

"If nothing drastic is done about double sales of land and ownership disputes, this could become another source of civil conflict in this country," Snowe cautioned in a recent session.

Together, these voices reflect bipartisan concern that land disputes are no longer isolated civil matters but a structural threat to peace and development.

While impeachment may address individual misconduct, lawmakers acknowledge that systemic reform is equally critical.

Several stakeholders have advocated for digitalization of land records to prevent duplicate deeds, stronger penalties for fraudulent land sales, greater coordination between courts and land administration agencies and enhanced oversight of archival and registry systems.

Experts argue that without modernized record-keeping and transparent adjudication processes, impeachment alone will not resolve the root causes.

The alleged practice of tampering with archival deeds -- including backdating documents -- points to vulnerabilities in the country's record management systems. A centralized digital registry, proponents say, would immediately flag overlapping claims.

Poure's declaration could energize reform efforts, particularly if the House and Senate coordinate to pursue comprehensive legislative changes. But it could also ignite controversy if perceived as political pressure on the judiciary.

The key question is whether the Legislature can balance assertive oversight with constitutional restraint.

Public sentiment appears to favor decisive action. For families displaced by demolition orders and for citizens who have invested decades in contested properties, accountability is seen not as political theater but as urgent necessity.

The land crisis has simmered for years in the country. With lawmakers now openly confronting alleged judicial complicity, the country may be approaching a pivotal moment -- one that tests both the strength of its institutions and its commitment to justice.

Whether this push results in sustainable reform or institutional friction will depend on how carefully evidence is gathered, how transparently proceedings are conducted, and how comprehensively systemic weaknesses are addressed.

One thing is clear for now, and that is the political will to confront the land conflict crisis is intensifying -- and the judiciary is squarely in the spotlight.