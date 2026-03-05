Liberia: Iadsms Celebrates 58 Years of Excellence and Impact

The Isaac A. David, Sr. Memorial School (IADSMS) commemorated its 58th anniversary this week, celebrating nearly six decades of academic excellence, institutional resilience, and commitment to shaping Liberia's future leaders.

Founded on March 3, 1968, as Paynesville Private School, the institution began with just three teachers and eleven students enrolled from kindergarten through second grade. The school operated from a rented facility owned by Mr. Charles Snetter, Sr., but rapid growth soon made expansion necessary.

The school was established by two visionary Liberian women Mrs. Sadie L. DeShield and the late Mrs. Christine T. Norman whose shared dream was to "educate, liberate, enlighten, and empower future leaders of Liberia."

From Paynesville Private School to IADSMS

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In December 1969, construction of the school's first permanent building began under the leadership of the late Mrs. Victoria A. Tolbert, then Chairperson of the Board. At its formal opening in March 1971, the institution was renamed in honor of the late Hon. Isaac A. David, Sr., former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Six years later, the school expanded to the junior high level, steadily strengthening its academic offerings in line with the founders' vision.

In January 2008, IADSMS initiated the process of becoming a senior high school, supporting the government's broader objective of improving access to quality education. The transition was formally announced at the close of the 2007/2008 academic year by Co-Founder Mrs. Christine T. Norman.

With support from education stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education and county education authorities, the school was granted senior high status and became operational in September 2008.

Expanding Infrastructure and Academic Reach

The introduction of senior high classes created a new demand for infrastructure. In November 2009, the administration launched construction of a modern two-story facility comprising a science laboratory, computer lab, and five classrooms, two of which could be converted into a multipurpose assembly hall.

The first phase of the project was completed, and the Leonard T. DeShield, Sr. Building was officially opened on January 17, 2011, during the 2010/2011 school year. Since then, the school has graduated twelve senior high classes.

On March 3, 2018, IADSMS celebrated its golden jubilee, marking 50 years of service and reaffirming its commitment to institutional restructuring and academic strengthening.

Strategic Restructuring and Renewal

As part of its reform agenda, the Board of Directors made the difficult decision to discontinue senior high grades (10-12) during the 2021-2022 academic year. The move was intended to refocus attention on foundational and elementary education to ensure the school's vision was pursued with integrity and high standards.

In September 2022, after a four-year hiatus, the preschool program was revived with the enrollment of kindergarten students. Senior high was later reintroduced beginning with grade ten, in collaboration with Kindred Consulting Group, formerly Loop Academies.

Currently, IADSMS enrolls students up to grade eleven and operates as a Liberian-owned, accredited K-12 institution offering both academic instruction and life-skills development under the guidance of its Advisory Board and school administration.

Remembering Leaders Who Passed

The 58th anniversary observance was also marked by reflection on the loss of key institutional leaders. On June 23, 2021, Co-Founder Mrs. Christine T. Norman passed away. Two years later, on June 23, 2023, Officer-in-Charge Dean Edward "Scientific" Johnson died, followed by the passing of Superintendent Ms. Scholastica Y. Doe on October 3, 2023.

Their deaths created emotional and operational challenges for the school community.

In September 2024, Mrs. Rochelline Davis-Angalia joined the institution as Interim Principal, helping to stabilize and guide the school through a transitional period.

Serving as guest speaker, Cllr. Gloria M. Musu-Scott, Managing Lawyer of Law and Democracy, Inc., and Board Chair of NOCAL, delivered a reflective address linking Liberia's history to the role of education in national transformation.

She traced the country's origins to the activities of the American Colonization Society and the arrival of formerly enslaved Africans aboard the ship Elizabeth in 1820. She referenced the settlers' movement from Providence Island to Cape Montserrado, the 1847 Declaration of Independence, and the evolution of Liberia's constitutional order.

Highlighting the nation's turbulent journey from the 1980 coup to the civil wars and eventual democratic elections, Cllr. Musu-Scott emphasized that Liberia remains a nation shaped by both trauma and resilience.

"There is a Liberia we want," she said. "But to build the Liberia we want, we must become the Liberia capable of building it."

She urged students to embrace integrity, service, and civic responsibility, stressing that quality education is central to national renewal.

Passing the Torch to the Next Generation

Board Chairman Laurence C. Norman reflected on the institution's endurance through the 1980 coup, fourteen years of civil conflict, the Ebola crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The torch has now been passed to the next generation," he noted, praising the current leadership and staff for sustaining the school's mission.

Director Mrs. Lesa DeShield Givens, herself a product of the institution, described the school's foundation as faith-centered and transformational.

"If Christ is your foundation, you can go anywhere and do anything," she said, emphasizing that teaching is a service rather than a pursuit of material wealth.

Looking Toward 60 Years

As the institution approaches its 60th anniversary milestone, its leadership reaffirmed commitment to academic rigor, moral integrity, and national contribution.

Rooted in faith and strengthened by resilience, the Isaac A. David, Sr. Memorial School continues to build on what its leaders call a "firm foundation," determined to prepare the next generation to construct the Liberia they envision.

After 58 years, IADSMS stands not merely as a school, but as a testament to vision, endurance, and the enduring power of education in shaping a nation.