Liberia: GMC Tightens Discipline, Reasserts Doctrine

The Global Methodist Church (GMC) has taken decisive steps to reset internal standards and reinforce its theological identity, adopting stringent new measures at the First Annual Convention of its Grain Coast Annual Conference.

Meeting in Ganta with nearly 3,600 delegates and worshippers, the young denomination reaffirmed its opposition to same-sex marriage, imposed a ban on alcohol consumption among members, and rescheduled its annual conference to March beginning next year -- moves widely seen as part of a broader effort to consolidate unity and authority following its separation from the United Methodist Church (UMC).

At the heart of the convention was a resolution reaffirming the GMC's commitment to what leaders described as the biblical definition of marriage -- a union between one man and one woman. The decision reflects the theological convictions that drove the church's global split from the UMC, which has been grappling with internal divisions over LGBTQ inclusion and marriage rites.

Church leaders framed the resolution not as a new policy, but as a reaffirmation of foundational doctrine.

"We remain committed to biblical authority," one senior clergy member said during deliberations. "Our unity depends on clarity, not compromise."

In addition to its stance on marriage, the GMC adopted a sweeping ban on alcohol consumption by members -- both in church settings and in private homes. While alcohol has been socially accepted in parts of Liberia's Protestant community, including some Methodist congregations, it had not previously been formally prohibited.

Observers say the measure signals an intentional shift toward stricter moral discipline -- a hallmark often associated with reformist movements in church history.

The message from Ganta was unmistakable: the GMC intends to distinguish itself not only structurally from the UMC, but culturally and spiritually.

The GMC's reforms come amid ongoing institutional strain. Since its formation, the denomination has faced legal battles over church properties, leadership transitions, and questions about legitimacy and recognition.

The tension was visible during the convention itself. Two days into the gathering, a writ of prohibition issued by Yussif D. Kaba temporarily barred the GMC from using the disputed Ganta Mission Station -- a property claimed by both the GMC and the UMC.

The writ sparked confusion and anxiety among delegates. However, within 24 hours, the Supreme Court withdrew the order, allowing the conference to proceed. While the reversal brought relief, the episode underscored the fragile legal terrain the new denomination continues to navigate.

The broader property dispute remains pending before the Supreme Court, with both churches summoned to appear in early March.

Yet despite the turbulence, the conference concluded peacefully.

Resident Bishop John Pena Auta used his closing sermon to shift attention from institutional struggles to spiritual grounding.

"Don't listen too much to what people say about Jesus; know Him for yourselves," Bishop Auta urged congregants, cautioning against false prophecy and prosperity preaching.

His message appeared aimed at strengthening internal cohesion amid external uncertainty.

Religious observers note that breakaway denominations often face a predictable cycle of crisis -- legal disputes, resource shortages, and identity struggles -- before stabilizing.

The GMC's latest resolutions suggest it is moving from reactive survival to proactive consolidation.

By codifying moral discipline and doctrinal clarity, the church is attempting to prevent the kind of ambiguity that fueled its departure from the UMC. The alcohol ban, in particular, is seen as both symbolic and strategic -- reinforcing a culture of accountability at a time when leadership credibility is essential.

Meanwhile, shifting the annual conference from February to March appears to be a calculated de-escalation tactic. The UMC traditionally meets in February, and overlapping schedules had previously heightened tensions. The adjustment could reduce friction and signal a willingness to coexist, even amid rivalry.

Some delegates privately acknowledged that survival now depends on institutional maturity.

"We are no longer in the phase of protest," one attendee said. "We are building something that must endure."

The GMC's decision to hold its 2027 Annual Conference in the Christopolis District -- covering Monrovia and Margibi East -- reflects continued uncertainty over property control in Ganta. But it also demonstrates strategic flexibility.

In less than a year since formal separation, the denomination has moved to establish governance structures, clarify doctrine, and rally grassroots support. Attendance at the convention suggested strong mobilization capacity, despite ongoing legal distractions.

Whether the GMC's stricter internal code will strengthen cohesion or create new pressures remains to be seen. But the signal from Ganta was clear--the church intends to define itself on its own terms.

As the GMC continues to evolve, the unfolding story of the newest denomination highlights a broader global reality -- that theological disputes, once abstract, can reshape institutions, communities, and identities in lasting ways.