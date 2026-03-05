Liberia: NPHIL OIC Continues in Office Despite Order to Reinstate Dr. Nyan

Monrovia — A constitutional showdown is brewing as the Executive Mansion and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) stand accused of failing to implement a landmark ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia in favor of Dr. Dougbeh Christopher Nyan.

In its February 16, 2026 decision, the Supreme Court ordered that Dr. Nyan, the dismissed Director General of NPHIL, be immediately reinstated or compensated for the remainder of his statutory tenure. Weeks after the ruling, however, there has been no implementation of the Court's mandate.

Court Bars Acting Leadership

The High Court granted the Writ of Prohibition and affirmed the Peremptory Writ, effectively barring Dr. Sia Camanor, the Officer-in-Charge and Acting Director General, from performing any functions at NPHIL as of the date of the ruling.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Camanor, who previously served as Co-Chair of the NPHIL Board of Directors, was also a signatory to the board resolution that formed the basis of Dr. Nyan's removal. That resolution was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

During the January 15, 2026 hearing, the Court found that the resolution violated the NPHIL Act of 2016 and Liberia's administrative procedural laws. In its 20-page opinion delivered by Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokollie, the Court ruled that the Executive Branch acted outside its authority in dismissing a tenured statutory official without meeting the removal conditions set forth in law.

The Court further held that the dismissal violated Article 20(a) of the 1986 Constitution and international human rights conventions to which Liberia is a signatory.

No Evidence of Misconduct

Central to the government's defense was the claim that an investigation justified Dr. Nyan's dismissal. The Court rejected that argument, finding no evidence that any lawful investigation had been conducted.

Allegations of "misconduct" and "gross inefficiency" were not supported by legally valid inquiry, reports, or documented findings. Affidavits submitted by Minister of Health Louise Kpoto and NPHIL Board Chair Stephen Kennedy were also deemed lacking in evidentiary support.

An independent report by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) reportedly contradicted claims of inefficiency, rating NPHIL's performance under Dr. Nyan at 81 percent--compared to 61 percent under the previous administration.

Conflict of Interest Concerns

Observers have also raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving Dr. Camanor, who co-chaired the NPHIL Board and signed the resolution that led to Dr. Nyan's termination--while now serving as Acting Director General despite the Court's order barring her from performing such functions.

Reports indicate that the Ministry of Justice has formally advised the Executive Mansion of the implications of the Supreme Court ruling and the legal consequences of non-compliance. A copy of the ruling was also reportedly transmitted to Dr. Camanor.

The Ministry did not respond to FrontPage Africa's inquiry up to the time of publication.

Broader Implications for Governance

The case has triggered wider questions about accountability within government. Critics argue that in a strict system of governance, officials who submitted documents later deemed unlawful or unsupported by evidence would be required to take responsibility.

Legal analysts say the issue now transcends an employment dispute and has become a test of Liberia's commitment to the rule of law and separation of powers.

A Scientist at the Center of a Constitutional Battle

Dr. Nyan, a biomedical scientist and inventor of the Rapid Multiplex Realtime Isothermal Detection System for Pathogens (NYAN-TEST), holds three U.S. patents and has received continental recognition, including the Africa Innovation Award for Social Impact and the Africa Genius Award.

Under his leadership, NPHIL expanded its technical, diagnostic, and surveillance capacities and earned designation as an Africa Regional Center of Excellence for National Public Health Institute Development by the Africa CDC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When asked about his next move, Dr. Nyan responded cautiously: "As we respect the legal process, my team of lawyers will assess the situation and pursue the appropriate legal actions."

For Dr. Nyan, associates say, the case is less about position and more about principle--challenging what he views as executive overreach and defending constitutional limits on presidential authority.

A Defining Test for the Executive

With the Supreme Court's order clear--reinstate Dr. Nyan or compensate him for the remainder of his tenure--the focus now shifts to the Executive Mansion.

Whether President Joseph Boakai's administration will fully comply with the ruling may determine not only the outcome of this dispute, but also public confidence in the government's respect for judicial authority and the rule of law.