Liberia: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed At Sand Beach, Gold Camp in River Cess As Police Launch Investigation

5 March 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP) in River Cess County is investigating the death of 16-year-old Prince Miller, a resident of Sand Beach Gold Camp.

According to preliminary police reports, the victim was struck in the head by a tree branch that broke off after being hit by an excavator bucket during mining operations at a site in the Sand Beach area.

The victim was immediately transported to Zammie Town Clinic where medical personnel examined him and pronounced him dead.

The excavator operator, 49-year-old Momo Sirleaf, is currently in police custody and is cooperating with investigators.

Mr. Sirleaf told investigators that at the time of the incident he was operating the excavator with the field owner aboard the machine while the victim was standing some distance away.

He said the machine hit a tree branch, which fell and struck the victim. Further inquiries established that Prince Miller had been working at the mining site for approximately one month prior to the incident.

Meanwhile, the LNP have assured the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine any criminal liability in connection with the matter.

