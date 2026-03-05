Liberia: Gls Group, APM Terminals Partner to Establish Liberia's First Export Processing Center

Liberia is set to strengthen its trade and export capacity following a landmark partnership between Global Logistics Services Inc. (GLS Group) and APM Terminals Liberia to develop the country's first dedicated Export Processing Center (EPC).

The strategic initiative was unveiled at the Liberia-EU Business Forum in Brussels, Belgium, and is expected to significantly modernize Liberia's trade infrastructure while enhancing its multilateral trade relationship with the European Union.

The partnership brings together GLS Group's local logistics expertise and infrastructure with APM Terminals' global port operations experience. The new facility will enhance Liberia's export value chain, improve efficiency, and provide exporters with greater access to international markets.

Closing Infrastructure Gaps

Experts say the Export Processing Center will serve as a centralized hub designed to eliminate longstanding bottlenecks that have hindered Liberian exporters.

Key features of the facility will include an Integrated Consolidation Hub for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), allowing smaller shipments to be combined into full container loads, thereby lowering export costs.

On-Site Quality and Compliance Testing to ensure "Made in Liberia" products meet stringent European phytosanitary and quality standards before shipment, reducing the risk of rejected cargo.

A Standardized Digital "OK to Load" Workflow, streamlining customs documentation and regulatory approvals by connecting agencies such as the Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority, LACRA, the FDA, the Liberia Food Authority, and other regulatory bodies into a single digital system.

Real-Time Cargo Visibility, providing 24/7 tracking and status updates to ensure transparency and reliability for European buyers and global supply chains.

The digitalization of the "OK to Load" process is expected to reduce paperwork, eliminate repetitive steps, and speed up cargo clearance at the port.

Boosting Economic Growth

The new Export Processing Center is also designed to catalyze economic diversification and private-sector growth. It will offer cargo consolidation, process integrity checks, and specialized handling services aimed at reducing export costs, improving efficiency at the Freeport of Monrovia, and generating high-value employment opportunities in logistics, manufacturing, and technical sectors.

Peter Malcolm King, Chairman and CEO of GLS Group, described the partnership as a milestone in Liberia's infrastructure development.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap in Liberia," King said. "By joining forces with a global leader like APM Terminals, we are providing Liberian exporters with the visibility, speed, and cost-effectiveness they need to compete on a global stage."

Rachid Baho, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia, emphasized the broader impact on the country's trade ecosystem.

"This is a defining moment for Liberia's trade ecosystem," Baho stated. "At APM Terminals Liberia, we are committed to enabling efficient, resilient, and competitive trade. The Export Processing Center removes structural bottlenecks and positions the Freeport of Monrovia as a stronger, more reliable gateway for Liberian exports."

Strengthening EU-Liberia Trade

The European Union remains Liberia's principal trading partner, and the initiative aligns with the EU's "Everything But Arms" (EBA) arrangement, which provides duty-free access for Liberian exports to European markets.

Officials say the collaboration supports the core objective of the EU-Liberia Business Forum -- building sustainable, long-term partnerships that promote economic growth and diversification. Over time, the facility is expected to help shift Liberia from primarily exporting raw materials to becoming a value-added trading partner.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior members of Liberia's diplomatic mission in Europe and officials from the EU Delegation to Liberia.

Among those present were: Ambassador Nona Deprez, Head of the EU Delegation to Liberia; Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Sekou Dukuly; Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Ngafuan; Minister of Commerce and Industry, Magdalene Dagoseh; and other government representatives.

About the Partners

GLS Group is Liberia's leading indigenous logistics and supply chain Management Company, specializing in freight forwarding, warehousing, and end-to-end logistics solutions. The company focuses on innovation and local empowerment as part of Liberia's infrastructure transformation.

APM Terminals operates one of the world's most comprehensive port and integrated inland service networks. As concessionaire of the Freeport of Monrovia, APM Terminals Liberia is committed to safety, operational excellence, and sustainable maritime infrastructure to support Liberia's economic growth.