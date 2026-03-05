Ghana: Connecting Ghana, Building a Progressive Future Together

editorial

FOR many Ghanaians, MTN Ghana is responsible for the signal on their phone or the "ping" of a MoMo notification. However, beneath the surface of daily calls and data bundles lies a much deeper story of national partnership. As the country navigates its path toward economic resilience, MTN Ghana has emerged not just as a telecom provider, but as a primary contributor to national growth.

While MTN is known for connecting millions of people, its most significant impact often goes unseen. MTN Ghana has consistently set the standard for corporate giving, investing in the essentials of modern life, from schools that educate the next generation to hospitals that keep our communities healthy.

We continue to contribute significantly to the economy. In 2025 MTN Ghana reported a record GH¢10.5 billion in direct and indirect taxes paid to the state. This figure marked a 22.6 per cent year-on-year increase compared with 2024 demonstrating the company's resilience amid economic headwinds such as inflation and currency pressures.

In 2024, MTN Ghana reinforced its position as the highest corporate taxpayer in the nation by paying GH¢8.6 billion in combined direct and indirect taxes, along with an additional GH¢0.5 billion in fees, levies and statutory payments to government agencies.

MTN Ghana's fiscal contributions extend beyond tax payments. Through sustained investments in network expansion and digital services, the company enables job creation, drives innovation, and enhances access to essential digital tools for both urban and rural communities.

vested approximately GH¢6.4 billion in total capital expenditure (CAPEX), strengthening network quality and coverage nationwide.

For millions of people across Ghana, access to formal financial services was once limited by distance, cost and infrastructure. Over the past 17 years, MTN Ghana has helped transform this reality through its Mobile Money (MoMo) platform, bringing secure, accessible financial tools directly to people and narrowing the country's digital and financial divide.

Since its launch, MoMo has grown to serve over 19 million active users nationwide. The platform enables everyday services such as money transfers, bill payments, savings, and micro-financial solutions, many of which were previously out of reach for rural and underserved communities. This signals rapid progress toward a cash-lite economy.

Through the activities of MoMo, the business has created a viable engine of employment. As of late 2025, the mobile money ecosystem in Ghana had registered over 923,000 agents, with roughly 423,000 of them being active daily.

For many young Ghanaians in rural and peri-urban areas, becoming a MoMo agent is their first step into the formal economy. MTN Ghana provides employment for thousands of people both directly and indirectly. It is one of the biggest employers in the private sector in Ghana.

The MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita high-profile visit to Ghana at the beginning of 2025 underscores Ghana's growing importance to the group's global strategy.

represents a significant acceleration in capital expenditure, as the company previously invested $1 billion over a longer five-year period.

This investment will be focused on infrastructure and emerging technology as MTN Ghana plans to build 500 new sites in 2026 to eliminate "dead zones" and improve service quality especially in peri-urban.

Aside investments in its core business, MTN has through the MTN Ghana Foundation invested over GH¢100 million in about 178 projects located across the country.

One of the notable initiatives in the area of education is the Bright Scholarship. In 2025, the MTN Ghana Foundation awarded 500 scholarships to brilliant but needy students and teachers across Ghana's 16 regions. The beneficiaries are mainly students from public tertiary universities, some of whom were on the verge of dropping out but are now graduating as doctors, engineers, ICT specialists and other professionals.

As part of its health interventions, the Foundation's Save a Life blood donation exercise has collected 46,026 units of blood to support the National Blood Service and regional hospitals across the country as at 2026.

In 2024, the MTN Ghana Foundation handed over a 60-bed maternity and neonatal centre to the Keta Municipal Hospital, constructed a state-of-the-art STEM robotics lab at Mamfe Girls' SHS and completed an ICT Block at Yilo Krobo Senior High School in 2025 reaffirming its commitment to improving teaching and learning. On March 5, 2026, the Foundation is set to hand over a state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency Block to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

monetary and technical assistance to 450 MSMEs, empowering them to grow and scale sustainably.

The Foundation further advanced its commitment to youth development and agricultural innovation by handing over a Vegetable Hub of Excellence to the University of Ghana's School of Agriculture to promote technology driven agriculture and equippe young people with practical skills.

As MTN Ghana marks its 30th anniversary in 2026, the company is looking ahead with a renewed growth trajectory, transforming into a connectivity, fintech and platform business operating across three interconnected layers of the digital economy. By expanding network infrastructure, scaling digital platforms, and deepening financial technology solutions, MTN is evolving beyond traditional telecommunications to deliver integrated digital services.

This transformation is opening new possibilities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion across Ghana and the wider Africa region--accelerating digital access, empowering businesses and strengthening socio-economic development for the future.