Ghana, St Kitts Sign Multiple Bilateral Agreements

Ghana has signed multiple bilateral agreements with Saint Kitts and Nevis, deepening the cooperation between the two countries. The agreements are in the areas of education, health, trade and investment, tourism, skills development, and cultural exchange. Also signed was a visa waiver agreement that allows all categories of passport holders to travel to either country visa-free.

Ghana and Saint Kitts and Nevis have in recent times been actively strengthening bilateral relations through South-South cooperation. The agreement signing ceremonies were led by President John Dramani Mahama and the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Michael Drew.

Speaking before a closed-door meeting between the delegations, President Mahama expressed optimism that the agreements would be beneficial to both countries. He said Ghana and the Caribbean country were bound by a shared history and heritage beyond diplomacy.

"While the trans-Atlantic slave trade may have put us apart, the resilience of our ancestors and the fortitude of our courage as a global African family continues to shape our common destiny. Together, we'll determine the future of dignity, prosperity and justice our people deserve," President Mahama stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

As people of African origin, President Mahama said the black race could not be ignorant of the devices of those who sought to work against its interest. "We must be united, we must mobilise our common resolve, and we must develop our nations for the benefit of our people," he added.

According to Mr. Mahama, the inspiration political independence gave to the race must now be transformed into an economic transformation that ensures that today and into the future, any black person anywhere is given his due regard.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was full of praise for President Mahama for his role as Africa's champion for reparatory justice as he pledged CARICOM's support. "Mr. President, one of the things that really stuck with me was your speech at the UN General Assembly [last year]. There were a lot of speeches but your speech inspired me and that was when I told my team that I want to meet you," he revealed.

"So we come not only as partners in diplomacy but as families reconnecting across the Atlantic. St Kitts and Nevis and Ghana share more than diplomatic ties. We share history."