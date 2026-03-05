Ghana-China Trade Hits $14.1 Billion Milestone

Bilateral trade between Ghana and China has reached $14.1 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of more than 193 per cent, China's acting Ambassador to Ghana, Li Yang, has announced. The sharp rise underscores China's position as one of Ghana's largest trading partners and reflects a significant expansion in the volume of goods exchanged between the two countries, particularly in machinery, electronics and industrial inputs from China, and agricultural and primary commodities from Ghana.

Speaking at a Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Mr. Li described the growth as a milestone in economic relations between the two countries. The event, organised by the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies at the forecourt of the State House, marked the close of the Chinese New Year and commemorated 66 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and China, as well as 70 years of China-Africa co-operation.

Mr. Li announced that China would implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries, including Ghana, from May 2026. The policy, according to him, is expected to benefit Ghanaian exporters of cocoa derivatives, processed agricultural goods, shea products, cashew, timber and light manufactured goods by improving their price competitiveness in the Chinese market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that Ghana had traditionally recorded a trade deficit with China, driven largely by imports of machinery, electronics and industrial equipment. He said the removal of tariffs could help rebalance trade flows if local producers increase value addition and comply with Chinese phytosanitary and quality standards.

Related Articles

Also addressing the event, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr. Eric Opoku, linked the strengthening trade relationship to the government's economic transformation agenda under President John Dramani Mahama. Mr. Opoku outlined plans to modernise agriculture, including the development of more than 3,500 hectares of irrigated land, expansion of 4,450 hectares through the Central People's Foundation, and investment in solar-powered irrigation systems.

He also noted that Ghana presents opportunities for Chinese agribusiness and agri-tech firms through direct production partnerships and access to the African Continental Free Trade Area market of about 1.6 billion people. They said investment in irrigation infrastructure, greenhouse farming, agro-processing and mechanisation could help Ghana reduce imports and diversify exports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Trade Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Mr. Ernest Brogya Genfi, said the investments had contributed to job creation, particularly among young people, and strengthened technical co-operation between the two countries. He, however, cautioned that Ghana must address structural trade imbalances, increase domestic value addition, strengthen small and medium-sized enterprise participation in export supply chains, and ensure transparent and sustainable debt management.