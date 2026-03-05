Liberia: St. Moses Funeral Parlor Breaks Silence Over Reburial of Late Pinky Greene

Monrovia — The Management of the St. Moses Funeral Parlor has broken silence, following a writ of arrest issued by the Monrovia City Court, clarifying that its actions regarding the reburial of the late Pinky Greene were conducted under the legal authority of a "Power of Attorney" provided by the deceased's family.

The clarification comes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moses H. Abossouhe faces legal scrutiny and allegations of unlawful exhumation, criminal conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.

Speaking on a local radio Tuesday, March 3 evening in Monrovia, the CEO of St Moses Funeral Parlor Abossouhe said his action was done in keeping with the Power of Attorney.

The writ signed by Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco on February 26, followed a complaint by private prosecutor Euphemia Thompson Wisner.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

St. Moses management maintained that the funeral home did not act unilaterally.

According to the CEO, the funeral parlor was contracted by Jackie Greene, a co-defendant in the case, who reportedly presented documentation authorizing the relocation of her aunt's remains.

"The institution is a professional service provider," a spokesperson for the parlor indicated.

"We acted upon the instructions and the legal instruments provided by the family members who approached us for the reburial service."

The defense argued that the transfer of the body from a cemetery in Johnsonville, Montserrado County to a private burial site in Bomi County was a fulfillment of a family request rather than a criminal conspiracy.

Despite the claim of a Power of Attorney, the prosecution, led by the state prosecutor on behalf of Euphemia Thompson Wisner, contends that the exhumation was a flagrant violation of the law.

Court records state that Pinky Greene was laid to rest on January 31. However, on February 25, her grave was allegedly opened without the mandatory court authorization or health certificate required for disinterment.

Meanwhile, the defense argued that they were merely service providers following a client's legal directive.