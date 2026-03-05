Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Reminds Public Officials As He Inducts New Officials of Cso Council

Monrovia — Human rights lawyer and politician, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe, has again reminded public officials to serve diligently for the benefit of the people they lead for the growth and development of the country and not for their pockets.

Cllr. Gongloe, a critical mind in Liberia's body politics, warned the misuse of the public space by officials to steal rather than working at the utmost desire of the people for whom they were placed in those positions.

Speaking on the topic: "Governance is for the people, not for the pocket," the legal luminary pointed out that government is a place to serve and not to steal.

He intoned that when public officials steal, they do not only steal money - they also steal classrooms from the children, medicine from hospitals, food from families and create more hungry citizens, they steal roads from the communities and hope from an entire generation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Stealing undermines development. And when development is undermined, basic services collapse. Consequently, education suffers, health care weakens, food security declines, infrastructure crumbles. Corruption is not just a crime against the treasury; it is a crime against the future of Liberia. Let us speak plainly. Education is the first step to national development. But that step cannot be taken without money."

"In economics, we are taught a simple formula: Labor + Land + Capital = Output. But of these three factors of production, the most important is labor. Because without labor, neither land nor capital can produce anything. And trained labor is more productive than untrained labor. Therefore, education is not a luxury. It is the engine of national transformation."

Disappointed Over Low Investment In Education, Huge Graduation Fees

Cllr. Gongloe, the Political Leader of the Liberia People's Party or LPP, also expressed displeasure over low investment in the educational sector compounded by hikes in graduation fees by schools - both tertiary and higher education, inclusive even of state-run institutions.

"No country has developed without heavily investing in education. Not one. Yet in Liberia, our investment in education has remained painfully very low for years. And now, instead of removing barriers, we are compounding the problem with huge graduation fees -- from preschool to university. Parents are struggling not only to pay tuition but to pay in order to celebrate the graduation of their children."

This, he said, is going out of hand as such, has rallied members of the civil society, students, parents, teachers, faith leaders, community organizations to organize peacefully and lawfully against excessive graduation fees.

"Education must not become a privilege for the wealthy. It must remain a right for every child in Liberia. Look at Botswana and other nations. They give incentives to encourage children to attend school. They reduce barriers. They invest in quality."

Meanwhile, hundred, if not thousands of Liberian young people are in Rwanda today seeking higher education because it is cheaper and often of higher quality."

In a bit to rekindle the hope for a better and more prosperous Liberia, Cllr. Gongloe enjoined Liberians of all walks of life with an honest pledge to counter corruption.

"Today, I ask you to rise -- not physically, but morally. Let us take an oath together. Repeat after me: I pledge that I will reject corruption in all its forms. That I will demand accountability from those who govern. That I will support investment in education as the foundation of development. That I will stand for policies that uplift the poor and empower the young. That I will remember always -- Governance is for the people, not for the pocket. Because government is a place to serve, not to steal. May God bless our children. May God bless our schools. And may God bless the Republic of Liberia."

In his inaugural speech, the newly inducted Chairperson for the NCSCL, W. Lawrence Yealue, III, rallied members to embrace unity so as to make the Council great again following a tensely contested electoral process.

He urged members of the council to rise above personal interests, institutional rivalries, and regional divides and see themselves not as competitors, but as partners in a shared mission.

In unison, Mr. Yealue is confident that the challenges confronting Liberia, unemployment, corruption, insecurity, social inequality, and governance gaps, can be addressed holistically.

"Unity does not mean uniformity. It means alignment of purpose. It means mutual

respect. It means building a strong, cohesive platform where every legitimate civil society voice is heard, valued, and amplified. Under my leadership, the NCSCL will become the umbrella that truly shelters and represents the broad spectrum of civil society across our nation."

The time has come to rebrand and reposition the National Civil Society Council of Liberia; not merely about changing logos or slogans, but redefining identity, clarifying purpose, and rebuilding trust, says Mr. Yealue. In so doing, he indicated that the Council will embark on a comprehensive institutional strengthening process, reviewing its governance structures, improving transparency within its own operations, enhancing communication, and building the capacity of members.

"We cannot demand accountability from others if we fail to uphold it within Ourselves. Therefore, we will institute clear standards of conduct, financial transparency, an internal accountability mechanisms. The NCSCL must lead by example. Our moral authority depends on it."

Acknowledging the fact that civil society exists to serve as the conscience of the nation, assured the public that the Council will remain

a critical friend to the government, willing to collaborate where progress is evident, and willing to speak truth to power where policies or actions undermine the public good.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will constructively engage with the Government of Liberia, but we will also demand transparency, adherence to the rule of law, and responsible stewardship of public resources. At the same time, we must hold ourselves accountable. Civil society must not become a platform for opportunism or politicization. Our legitimacy rests on our integrity."

"When national issues arise that threaten our peace, development, security, and stability, whether corruption, electoral disputes, economic hardship, human rights violations, or policy failures; the NCSCL will not remain silent. We will respond with facts, with research, with dialogue, and where necessary, with principled advocacy. Our goal is not confrontation for its own sake. Our goal is correction, reform, and national progress."

Mr. Yealue announced a bold and historic vision that will lead to the construction of the first national headquarters of the NCSCL. He told the gathering that this will not merely be a building of bricks and mortar, but a symbol of permanence, unity, and institutional maturity. It will serve as a national hub for dialogue, policy research, training, and civic engagement. It will be a space where ideas are born, conflicts are mediated, and solutions are crafted.

"We will mobilize resources transparently and responsibly to make this vision a reality. We will engage partners, both domestic and international, to support this transformative initiative. The headquarters will stand as a testament to what organized, united civil society can achieve."