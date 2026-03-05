Ghana: Man Arrested for Alleged Assault After Motor Accident At Maamobi

The Kotobabi District Police Command has arrested a 33 year old man in connection with an alleged assault following a motor accident at Maamobi in Accra.

The suspect, identified as Razak Razak Kwanda, was said to have allegedly attacked and assaulted a 24 year old man after their motorbikes were involved in an accident.

A statement signed by Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, and shared with The Ghanaian Times said personnel on routine patrol within the Maamobi area on Saturday, February 22, 2026, encountered the victim, Yakubu Manan Abdul, who reported that he had been involved in a motor accident with the suspect.

The statement said preliminary investigations indicated that during the course of the accident, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim, causing him injuries.

The patrol team conveyed the victim together with his damaged motorbike to the Kotobabi Police Station where a formal complaint was lodged and investigations commenced.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, February 26, 2026, at about 9:45 a.m., the suspect was arrested by the Police. He was later granted Police enquiry bail and was assisting with investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Command cautioned the public against resorting to violence in the event of road traffic accidents or disputes.

It advised members of the public to remain calm and allow the appropriate authorities to handle such matters in accordance with the law.

The command further assured the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order and urged anyone with relevant information