Ghana: Potrikrom Road Crash Kills 16... Several Others Injured

SIXTEEN people were reported dead with several others critically injured following a catastrophic head-on collision between a speeding ambulance and a fully-loaded commercial Ford Transit bus at Potrikrom in the Ahafo Ano South-East District of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday.

Among the deceased are six males, seven females and three children.

The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police, Superintendent Kwame Boadi, who confirmed this to The Ghanaian Times here said the injured had been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Ford Transit bus, with registration number, GT 6576-19 and driven by a 39 year old Kwame Pekyi, was transporting passengers from Kumasi to Bechem when it collided with an ambulance with registration number, GV 527-23, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Supt Boadi noted that the impact of the collision, which left both vehicles crumpled and barely recognisable, was one of the most violent road crashes seen in the district in recent memory.

"Some of the bodies were so badly mangled that they had to be placed in polythene bags and sacks. I have never seen anything like it in my life," he mentioned.

He explained that officers from the MTTD at Mankranso responded to the scene and conveyed the bodies by pickup truck to mortuaries at Mankranso and Adugyama.

Sup Boadi described the harrowing scenes of "carnage" claiming that the majority of passengers aboard the commercial bus appeared to have died instantly on impact.

Some eye witnesses who spoke to The Ghanaian Times claimed that excessive speed was the primary cause of the collision.

Tuesday's disaster is the latest in a relentless series of fatal road crashes that have plagued Ghana's highways in the Ashanti Region, this year.

The Kumasi-Bechem corridor, like many upcountry routes, is notorious for poor road discipline, overloaded vehicles, and high-speed overtaking on blind stretches.