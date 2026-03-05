Ghana: 52 Students Honoured At President's Independence Day Awards

Fifty-two students drawn from across all 16 regions of the country were yesterday honoured at this year's President Independence Day Awards ceremony in recognition of their outstanding academic performance and excellence in basic education.

The awardees were selected through an inclusive and rigorous process coordinated by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and its collaborative partners. They comprised 32 students from public schools, made up of one male and one female representative from each region, as well as 16 students from private schools.

The selection also ensured full inclusion of learners with special educational needs, with two visually and hearing-impaired students from the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions recognised for excellence in the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination. This year's event was on the theme: "Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope."

Speaking at the event, the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, said the award scheme reflected the values Ghana cherished in education, including dedication to learning, respect for excellence, and faith in the potential of children. She emphasised that the awardees must not only focus on their academics but also build and mold their character to become worthy ambassadors of society.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Touching on discipline in schools, the Vice President expressed concern about reports of examination malpractice, vandalism, and growing disrespect for school authorities. She noted that though such behaviour is limited to a minority, it poses a threat to national progress and values, and that all stakeholders must work together to address it.

Prof. Opoku Agyemang explained that nation-building remained a shared responsibility requiring the collective efforts of government, educators, parents, and partners to nurture disciplined, value-driven young people capable of shaping the country's future. She said the government was working with stakeholders to strengthen guidance and counselling systems as well as review school disciplinary frameworks.

The Vice President commended the GES for its commitment to identifying and nurturing academic talent nationwide and praised Nestlé Ghana for its over three decades of sponsorship of the President's Independence Day Awards.

On his part, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abaas Apaak, described the President's Independence Day Awards as a reflection of the strength and credibility of the country's basic education system. He said the awards programme continued to identify and reward excellence across all regions, stressing that the awards symbolised the outcomes of structured systems, deliberate policy implementation, strong partnerships, and the dedication of students and teachers nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He commended the GES for its rigorous selection and verification processes, which have sustained the credibility and prestige of the awards since its inception in 1993.

The Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited, Salomé Azevedo, commended recipients of this year's award, describing them as symbols of hope and the future of the nation. She said the awards celebrated discipline, perseverance, and academic excellence among young learners.

Ms. Azevedo reaffirmed her company's long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Presidency in supporting the awards. She emphasised that the initiative promoted inclusivity by recognising students from public and private schools, including learners with visual and hearing impairments.