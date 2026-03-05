Ghana-China Trade Surges - Time to Turn Growth Into Real Gains

Bilateral trade between Ghana and China has climbed to an impressive $14.1 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of more than 193 per cent.

The announcement, made by China's acting Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Li Yang, marks more than a statistical achievement; it reflects the growing depth of economic ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Mr Li described the surge as a milestone in Ghana-China relations.

The event, organised by the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies at the forecourt of the State House, commemorated 66 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and China and 70 years of China-Africa co-operation.

The figures reinforce China's position as one of Ghana's largest trading partners.

They also reveal the structure of that trade: machinery, electronics and industrial inputs flow into Ghana, while agricultural and primary commodities move in the opposite direction.

Yet beneath the celebration lies the reality. Ghana has traditionally recorded a trade deficit with China.

As Mr Li acknowledged, the imbalance is driven largely by imports of machinery and industrial equipment. Put simply, we buy more than we sell.

It is against this background that another announcement deserves careful attention. From May 2026, China will implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries, including Ghana.

According to Mr Li, the policy is expected to benefit exporters of cocoa derivatives, processed agricultural goods, shea products, cashew, timber and light manufactured goods by improving their competitiveness in the Chinese market.

The Ghanaian Times is very much excited about this news as Zero tariffs mean fewer barriers and better access to one of the world's largest consumer markets. But access alone does not guarantee prosperity.

Mr Li rightly pointed out that the removal of tariffs can help rebalance trade only if Ghanaian producers increase value addition and comply with Chinese phytosanitary and quality standards. That condition is crucial. Opportunity without preparedness yields little.

At the same event, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, linked the expanding trade relationship to the government's economic transformation agenda under President John Dramani Mahama.

He outlined plans to modernise agriculture, including developing more than 3,500 hectares of irrigated land, expanding 4,450 hectares through the Central People's Foundation, and investing in solar-powered irrigation systems.

Such measures are essential. Mechanisation, irrigation and greenhouse farming are not optional extras; they are prerequisites for moving from exporting raw produce to exporting processed, value-added goods.

Mr Opoku also highlighted opportunities for Chinese agribusiness and agri-tech firms to partner locally and leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area market of about 1.6 billion people.

Trade growth is commendable, but volume alone is not victory. The real test is whether it strengthens local industry, creates decent jobs and builds resilience.

If we continue exporting raw cocoa, cashew and timber while importing finished goods, the deficit will persist. If our products fail to meet international standards, zero tariffs will make little difference. If debt is poorly managed, today's progress may become tomorrow's strain.

The way forward is clear: invest in agro-processing and industrial parks, strengthen quality assurance systems, support Small and Medium Size Enterprises with financing and technical training, align trade policy with industrial strategy, and maintain transparency in debt management.

The zero-tariff window opens in May 2026. That gives Ghana time but not room for complacency.

The figures are promising. The opportunity is real. What remains is decisive action to turn rising trade into tangible national gain.