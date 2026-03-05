Nigeria: Minna Polo Club Re-Elects Bago, Babangida Into New Exco

The Minna Polo Club has commended the sustained commitment of Mohammed Umaru Bago, Governor of Niger State, and Mohammad Babangida, patron of the Kaduna El-Amin Polo organisation, for their leadership and contributions to the growth and development of polo in the state and across Nigeria.

At a well-attended Annual General Meeting (AGM), members of the club unanimously resolved to retain Governor Bago as President and Babangida as First Vice President of the club in the newly constituted Executive Committee. The decision reflects the confidence of members in the duo's vision to elevate polo and position Minna as a key hub for the noble sport.

The AGM, held on September 2, 2022, at the Club House within the IBB Sports Complex, also produced a new crop of officers tasked with driving the club's affairs. Daniel Shashere was elected as Second Vice President, while Jamilu King retained his role as Polo Captain. Ahmed Salisu was returned as Honourable Secretary, with Prince Aminu Bahago continuing as Treasurer. Abubakar Sadiq Wushishi joined the management team as Tournament Manager.

According to a statement signed by the club's secretary, former Assistant Secretary, Mukhtar Hassan, also returned to the Executive Committee as Grounds Member. Other members of the new management team include Bashar King as Entertainment Member, Ahmed Kashim as House Member, and Aliyu Abdulmalik as Pony Welfare Member.

The Minna Polo Club Board of Trustees is chaired by Gen. M. A. Garba, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Polo Federation, with Alhaji Musa Tanko, Alhaji Nura and Hajiya Jumai Jafaru serving as members.

Speaking on the mandate of the new executive, Secretary Ahmed Salisu disclosed that members charged the committee with repositioning the club and leveraging polo as a driver of tourism and economic activity in the state.

Governor Bago, who accepted to continue as President of the club, reiterated his administration's resolve to use sports as a strategic tool to attract investors and tourists. He described polo and sports generally as vital platforms for fostering friendship, national unity and cross-cultural understanding, while also serving as catalysts for international diplomacy, tourism and business development.

He added that Niger State is proud of the club's activities and remains committed to using polo to showcase the state's world-class recreational facilities and quality hospitality offerings to the global community.