Nigeria: Orbih Secures Third Term As Badminton Federation President

Francis Orbih has been re-elected President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) for a third consecutive term, reaffirming confidence in his leadership and vision for the sport's growth in the country.

Orbih emerged unopposed at the federation's elective congress held on Monday, March 2, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, polling all 13 votes cast by accredited delegates. Adamu Alhaji Lawan was also elected Vice President as part of the newly constituted executive board.

In his acceptance speech, Orbih congratulated the board members and expressed optimism about their collective capacity to advance Nigerian badminton.

"I want to congratulate the entire board member and I am confident that we are going to deliver," Orbih said.

"There is a lot of work to be done. We have had humble achievements in the past. It is time for us to build on what we have achieved and consolidate to take the Federation to greater heights."

He stressed the importance of unity and collaboration, urging stakeholders to actively support the federation's programmes and initiatives.

"I am counting on all of you to have your hands on deck because I cannot do it alone. Let us join hands to take the Federation to a level where we'll be the envy of other sporting federations in Nigeria," he added. "We have work to do. Whatever you can contribute to the growth and development of the Federation."

Speaking during the inauguration of the new board, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, congratulated Orbih on his re-election and praised the federation for a smooth and crisis-free electoral process.

"I want to congratulate the board members for unanimously re-electing Francis Orbih and having a crisis-free election," Dikko said.