Nigeria: Kano Pillars Fail to Overturn League Point Deduction

Former Nigerian champions Kano Pillars FC have failed in their attempt to overturn a three-point and three-goal deduction after the Appeals Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) upheld the sanctions earlier imposed on the club.

The Appeals Committee, which met virtually on Friday, considered Kano Pillars' petition seeking relief from the punishment as the club battles to escape relegation in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). After reviewing submissions from all parties, the committee ruled that the original decision should stand.

The sanctions arose from crowd disturbances during Kano Pillars' Matchday 8 home fixture against Shooting Stars Sports Club at the Sani Abacha Stadium in October 2025. League officials reported serious security breaches during the match, including the assault of match officials, which were deemed grave violations of league regulations.

In response to the incident, the NPFL disciplinary body deducted three points and three goals from Kano Pillars' league total, imposed fines amounting to N9.5 million, and ordered the indefinite closure of the Sani Abacha Stadium. The league maintained that the measures were necessary to enforce discipline and uphold safety standards across the competition.

By affirming the sanctions, the NFF Appeals Committee effectively closed the door on Kano Pillars' bid for reprieve, leaving the club in a more precarious position on the league table. The decision further complicates the four-time champions' fight for survival as the season enters a critical phase.