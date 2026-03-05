Nigeria: Falcons Bounce Back to Defeat Lionesses 3-1 in Yaoundé

Perennial African champions Nigeria Super Falcons reaffirmed their class with a commanding 3-1 victory over the Cameroon Indomitable Lionesses in the second of a two-match tour in Yaoundé on Tuesday.

Three days after a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first encounter, the Super Falcons returned to the Military Stadium and flipped the script emphatically. Head Coach Justin Madugu made seven changes to the lineup that had lost on Saturday, seeking a fresh approach.

Cameroon opened the scoring in the seventh minute, briefly reviving memories of the weekend loss. However, forward Chinwendu Ihezuo restored parity in the 32nd minute, rising above her marker to power a header from Rinsola Babajide's precise cross. Just before halftime, Babajide demonstrated her sharp instincts again, converting a scramble in the box to put Nigeria ahead in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, Madugu's midfield pressed higher and restricted Cameroon's central play, forcing hopeful long balls. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade delivered a teasing cross from the right, which Michelle Alozie met with a flying header in the 64th minute to seal the 3-1 victory.

Both matches served as crucial preparation for the 14th Women Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Morocco from 17th March to 3rd April. The win will bolster Nigeria's confidence as they look to defend their continental dominance and sharpen their squad ahead of the tournament.