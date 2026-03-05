Nigeria: FG Working On Evacuation Plans for Nigerians in Iran

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has disclosed that the federal government is working on evacuation plans for Nigerians in Iran following the US-Israel attack on the country.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Tuesday, "The fact of the matter is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with all relevant agencies for appropriate steps, while appealing to Nigerians in the affected countries to follow the travel advice as issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and contact the emergency numbers provided by the ministry.

"Nigerians in affected countries should be assured that the federal government is monitoring the situation and will take necessary steps to ensure no Nigerian life is endangered."

The statement had earlier dismissed claims that Nigerians in Iran have not reached out to the Commission for help.

The Commission asserted that no statement was issued that there are no distress calls from Nigerians stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing crisis in the region.

Balogun explained that contrary to earlier reports, several Nigerians in Qatar, UAE, and Iran have reached out to the commission to enquire about evacuation plans.

He said, "On the contrary, the Commission has actually received calls from a few Nigerians in Qatar, UAE, and Iran inquiring about preparations for evacuations when it becomes necessary".