Nigeria: Army Chief Warns Troops Against Taking Sides in Communal Disputes

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, has cautioned troops of Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE to be impartial in handling communal tensions.

He commended the troops for their resilience, sacrifice and steadfast commitment in restoring security across affected communities, leading to the gradual return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

The COAS spoke yesterday during an address to troops at the 401 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi.

A statement by the Army Spokesperson Col. Appolonia Anele said the Army Chief cautioned troops to "remain neutral and impartial, particularly in situations involving communal tensions."

He reiterated that credibility and public trust remain vital force multipliers in ongoing operations.

He reminded them that the Nigerian Army's constitutional mandate demands fairness, firmness and fidelity to the rule of law at all times.

Commending the troops, he said their perseverance in the face of persistent threats has not only degraded criminal networks but also created a secure environment necessary for socio-economic activities to resume.

He described the safe return of internally displaced persons as a clear testament to the troops' operational effectiveness and unwavering resolve.

While commending their achievements, Lieutenant General Shaibu directed the troops to remain dogged and relentless in sustaining pressure on all elements fomenting violence and criminality for selfish and nefarious interests.

He charged them to decisively deal with any individual or group threatening peace and stability, irrespective of status, influence or affiliation.

Emphasising the strategic importance of Operation WHIRL STROKE within the broader national security architecture, the COAS underscored the need to consolidate recent gains through intelligence-driven operations, enhanced inter-agency synergy and sustained community engagement.

He stressed that operational success must be matched with professionalism, discipline and strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement in line with international best practices.

Reaffirming the Nigerian Army's loyalty to the President and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the COAS also averred his commitment to troops' welfare under his Soldier-First philosophy.

He assured that the well-being of personnel and that of their families will continue to receive priority attention.

He pledged sustained improvement of infrastructure and living conditions to ensure a motivated, combat-ready and mission-focused force.

The visit forms part of the COAS' strategic assessment tour aimed at strengthening operational readiness and reinforcing command guidance in critical theatres.