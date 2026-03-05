Nigeria: Davido's Logistics Manager, Israel DMW, Loses Father

Nigerian musician Davido's Logistics Manager, popularly known as Israel DMW, has lost his father.

The aide opened up after announcing the tragic news on his Instagram platform, posting photos of himself and his father through the years.

The artiste spoke of his undying love as he prayed for his father to rest in peace. "Rest in peace, Daddy. Love you forever".

Fans and sympathisers took to social media to pay tribute, with some using two broken-heart emojis.

One user wrote, "My sincere condolences, brother."

Another wrote, "I'm so sorry, Uncle."

And another, "So sorry, brother."

And yet another, "The pain of losing a father is not here. It is well."

One of the users also commented "From the pictures, you'll know he really loved his dad".

Some artists have lost their parents earlier this year. The popular comedian Alibabalost lost his mother. Actor Dakore Akande and his brother, Timini Egbuson, both announced the passing of their father. In February, Yoruba actress Faithia Williams had also lost her mother on the eve of her 55th birthday party.