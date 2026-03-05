Nigerian Army Receives 15 Locally Made Armoured Vehicles

Abuja -- The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's commitment to advancing indigenous defence technology as part of efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness and tackle insurgency.

This commitment was demonstrated on March 4, 2026, with the formal handover of 15 locally produced Vanquisher Light Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Nigerian Army.

The platforms were produced by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in collaboration with Vanquish Industries Limited and the Command Engineering Depot.

According to a statement issued by Captain Jafiada Chinda, Public Relations Officer of DICON, the development underscores ongoing efforts to promote local production of military hardware in Nigeria.

Represented at the ceremony by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Bamidele Alabi, the COAS described the event as a significant milestone in Nigeria's quest for self-reliance in defence production.

He noted that indigenous defence innovation remains vital for achieving combat readiness and operational superiority, particularly within Nigeria's complex security environment.

Shuaibu explained that platforms such as the Vanquisher Light APC were designed to address the country's specific operational challenges while strengthening the Army's capacity to respond to evolving security threats.

The Army chief also stated that local production of military equipment would help reduce capital flight, stimulate the national economy, and reposition the Armed Forces of Nigeria toward greater self-sufficiency.

He described the handover ceremony as the beginning of a series of milestones in the Army's sustained drive to promote homegrown military technology and innovation.

Shuaibu further encouraged DICON to sustain its efforts in research, development, and the production of high-quality military hardware capable of meeting global standards.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of DICON, Major General Babatunde Alaya, expressed appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support toward strengthening the nation's military-industrial capacity.

He also commended the Chief of Army Staff for his consistent backing, which he said was instrumental in bringing the project to completion.

Alaya urged other security agencies and the sister services within the Armed Forces to prioritise and patronise locally produced defence equipment in order to accelerate the growth of Nigeria's military-industrial sector.