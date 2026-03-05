Nigeria: Rahm Accuses DP World Tour of 'Extortion' As Liv Rift Deepens

4 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

LIV Golf League captain Jon Rahm has accused the DP World Tour of attempting to "extort" players, insisting he will not commit to the tour's requirement of competing in six events per season.

Speaking ahead of this week's LIV Golf League tournament in Hong Kong, the two-time major champion said he rejected the proposed agreement because of what he described as restrictive and unfair conditions.

Rahm objected in particular to the DP World Tour's insistence on dictating two of the six events he would be required to play, arguing that the policy exploits LIV players' commercial value while simultaneously penalising them. He said he would be willing to sign an agreement based on a four-event commitment, which he maintains is consistent with existing rules, but confirmed the tour has refused that compromise.

The Spaniard also criticised the fines reportedly imposed on LIV-aligned players--said to reach as high as $3 million--and reiterated that he has no intention of paying them. While the DP World Tour recently granted conditional releases to eight players to compete in LIV events, Rahm was excluded, with the tour noting that those approved had agreed to pay outstanding fines, play additional events, and withdraw appeals.

Rahm contrasted the situation with his previous dual membership of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, saying he had never before been required to seek releases. He argued that players should retain the freedom to choose where they compete without excessive penalties or mandates.

Rahm's unresolved appeal over past sanctions could affect his eligibility for the Ryder Cup in 2027, though he insists he remains willing to meet Ryder Cup commitments without being bound by what he views as unfair tour conditions.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

