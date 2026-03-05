Nigeria: LGAN Names Ogwu Onoja Patron, Ambassador for AACT 2026

The Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) has appointed Chief Dr Ogwu Onoja as Patron and Ambassador of the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening preparations for the continental women's golf championship scheduled to hold in Nigeria.

The association said the appointment underscores its resolve to deliver a successful and globally respected tournament, while deepening support for the growth of women's golf across the continent.

Onoja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the Agenyi-Attah of the Igala Kingdom, was also presented with a plaque by LGAN in recognition of his long-standing contributions to sports development and his consistent support for women's golf in Nigeria and Africa.

Presenting the appointment letter in Abuja, LGAN President Lami Ahmed said Onoja's selection was based on his leadership credentials, influence and demonstrated passion for sports advancement. She described him as a respected figure whose involvement would add value to the championship and enhance stakeholder confidence.

Ahmed announced that the 2026 edition of the All Africa Challenge Trophy would take place from November 1 to November 7 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja. She noted that the tournament is expected to attract female golfers from more than 40 African countries.

She recalled that Nigeria previously hosted the championship in 1996 and 2010, adding that the 2026 edition would further project the country's organisational capacity and growing influence in African sports.

According to her, Onoja's role as Patron and Ambassador would include providing strategic guidance, promoting the ideals of the championship and mobilising national support in line with the Renewed Hope sports agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

In his response, Onoja described sports as a powerful tool for unity and social cohesion, capable of bridging ethnic, cultural and political divides. He emphasised the need for greater investment in women's sports, noting that female athletes competing at continental level exemplify excellence, resilience and national pride.

He commended LGAN for its dedication to developing women's golf and pledged his full support toward ensuring a successful 2026 championship. Hosting Africa again, he said, would provide Nigeria with an opportunity to showcase its organisational strength and renowned hospitality.