Nigeria: EPL - Wolves Stun Liverpool With Late Win

Wolverhampton Wanderers have dented Liverpool's push for a top-four finish with a last-gsp 2-1 league win in Tuesday night

The EPL basement club produced a sensational late display to stun the EPL champiions thanks to Andre's late show. Mohamed Salah had cancelled Andre Gomis' opener at the Molineux.

Wolves played without the pressure of a team stil with something to play for in the league, and they stayed within reach of their more illustrious opponent before taking a 78th-minute lead through Gomis' expert finish from Tolu Arokodare's well-timed pass.

Salah would pounce on an error to equalize five minutes later for a first EPL goal since November, but Andre was also on hand to pounce on a poor Alisson Becker kick, his strike getting a weak deflection off Joe Gomez before hitting the net for 2-1, sending unbelieving fans into frenzied celebration at full time.

Wolves remain bottom of the EPL after claiming only their third league win of the season, but are just three points of 19th-placed Burnley after claiming consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Liverpool also remain in fifth place with 48 points from 29 matches, halting their charge for a top-four finish.