Ghana: Lordina Mahama Hosts Spouse of Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister During Official Visit

The First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama, joined President John Dramani Mahama to host the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Terrance Drew, and his spouse, Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew, at an official luncheon at the Presidency during the Prime Minister's visit to Ghana.

Ahead of the luncheon, Mrs Mahama held cordial discussions with Mrs Prince Drew, where they reflected on the rich history of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Ghana's longstanding relationship with Caribbean nations.

The two discussed the strong cultural connections between the people of Ghana and those in the Caribbean, highlighting shared traditions, history, and values.

Their engagement focused on common perspectives on development and progress, as both countries continue to strengthen their cooperation.

The meeting and luncheon formed part of activities during Prime Minister Drew's official visit to Ghana.

The discussions reaffirmed the longstanding bonds of history, heritage, and cooperation that continue to unite Ghana and countries in the Caribbean region.