Ghana: IGP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Unauthorised Gh¢400,000 Mobile Money Withdrawal

The Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has directed the Ghana Police Service Professional Standards Bureau to investigate allegations in a viral video claiming that some police personnel were involved in the unauthorised withdrawal of GH¢400,000 from the mobile money account of an agent at Kibi.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service indicated that the directive followed the circulation of the video on social media which alleged that officers stationed at Kibi withdrew the money from the agent's account without authorisation.

The police administration explained that the Professional Standards Bureau had been tasked to conduct a full investigation into the matter to establish the facts.

According to the statement, the victim has already been contacted and is currently assisting the police with the investigation.

Related Articles

The police assured the public that the outcome of the investigation will be communicated once the process is completed.

The service reiterated its commitment to professionalism and accountability in the discharge of its duties.

By: Jacob Aggrey