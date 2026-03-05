Ghana: Afenyo Markin Urges Majority to Stop Displaying Placards Against Ken Ofori Atta in Parliament

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has appealed to members of the Majority caucus to stop displaying placards bearing the name and image of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on the floor of Parliament and describing him as corrupt.

His appeal followed concerns raised by the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party and members of Mr Ofori Atta's family over how his image was used on placards during the recent State of the Nation Address in Ghana.

Addressing the House, Mr Afenyo Markin explained that no court has found the former finance minister guilty of corruption and therefore cautioned against actions that could damage his reputation.

He indicated that although political disagreements are normal in Parliament, deliberately printing and displaying Mr Ofori Atta's pictures in a negative manner, especially when the attention of the world was on the chamber during the address, was inappropriate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Mr Afenyo Markin therefore appealed to the Majority leadership, particularly the Chief Whip, to ensure that such actions are controlled or stopped in the future to maintain peace in the House.

He revealed that the Council of Elders of his party had summoned him to ask what steps the caucus was taking in response to the incident.

The Minority Leader also acknowledged concerns raised by a member of Parliament who is a relative of the former finance minister and had persistently drawn attention to the issue in the chamber.

He stressed that Mr Ofori Atta remains a human being with a family and reputation that should not be unfairly attacked.

Mr Afenyo Markin added that he did not intend to litigate the matter but was making a respectful plea to the Majority leadership to end what he described as the continued persecution and attacks on the former finance minister's name in the chamber.