Nigerian Military Kill Terrorists After Attack On Borno Base

The Boko Haram terrorists carried out the attack on Tuesday evening shortly after residents broke their Ramadan fast

The Nigerian military on Tesday reportedly killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists after an attack on a military base in Borno State.

The terrorists had reportedly killed nine soldiers and a community chief imam in Ngoshe, a town in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists carried out the attack on Tuesday evening shortly after residents broke their Ramadan fast.

Local media reported that they attacked the military formation with heavy weapons before moving into the town to continue the attack.

Sources also said residents deserted Ngoshe after the attack.

An online platform, Zagazola Makama, reported that the Nigerian Air Force later carried out air strikes on the terrorists.

The counter-insurgency publication quoted military sources as saying the terrorists had attacked troop positions at about 7:30 p.m. on March 3 before fleeing.

Following the attack, surveillance aircraft tracked the terrorists along their known escape routes and carried out precision strikes on their positions, killing more than 50.

Residents flee

A video seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Facebook shows a group of women chanting, "We left our homes because Boko Haram attacked us."

The location of the women was not revealed in the video but several commentators said they fled to Pulka.

Residents further reported that the insurgents burnt several houses before retreating.

The spokesperson of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno, Sani Uba, did not answer his phone call, or reply a message sent to his mobile number as of the time of filing this report.