Nigeria: Why I Met Jigawa Opposition Leaders - Ex-Defence Minister

Former Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, has explained why he has recently been meeting with opposition leaders in Jigawa State amid rumours of his potential defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Badaru's recent cross-party engagements had left many in his home state wondering about his intentions.

He met twice within a week with the 2023 PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, son of veteran politician Sule Lamido, who is rumoured to be considering a move to the ADC.

Mr Badaru has also held talks with a former senator and current ADC chieftain in the state, Ubale Shitu, and, most notably, with former Governor Sule Lamido, with whom Mr Badaru shares animosity since a 2017 dispute that led to Mr Lamido's detention.

Though Mr Badaru met largely with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), his media aide, Mati Ali, in a statement on Facebook, said the engagements were to garner support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

Mr Ali claimed that the former minister had "intensified high-level political consultations aimed at strengthening unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State and across the North-West region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Since returning to Nigeria in early February 2026 from his end-of-year vacation abroad, H.E. Badaru Abubakar has renewed efforts to consolidate party cohesion, deepen grassroots mobilisation, and build strategic momentum toward the 2027 elections. His engagements are clearly focused on securing the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"It is deeply regrettable that certain elected officials within the APC, across various levels, have allowed internal leadership disputes and personal interests to divert attention from core governance priorities and long-term strategic political planning.

"Such tendencies not only weaken preparations for upcoming elections but also undermine the effective advancement of President Bola Tinubu's Renew Hope Agenda," he stated.

Mr Ali said the former minister remains loyal to the president.

"In contrast, H.E. Badaru Abubakar has remained steadfast in uniting stakeholders, mobilising support, and reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu's administration.

"This commitment was visibly demonstrated during the massive gathering that accompanied him to his hometown of Babura, where he received his validated APC membership registration card. At the event, he publicly reiterated his firm dedication to securing President Tinubu's re-election in 2027. The overwhelming turnout and widespread endorsements--both from those in attendance and supporters across the state--reflected strong grassroots solidarity.

"Recognising that political success requires inclusive engagement, H.E. Badaru has extended his consultations beyond party boundaries. In the spirit of reconciliation and national unity, he has hosted prominent political leaders from across the political spectrum at his residences in Abuja and Kano.

Mr Ali said Mr Badaru met politicians across party lines on separate occasions in Abuja and Kano.

"Among those received are the former PDP gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State, H.E. Mustapha Sule Lamido; Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu; Senator Ubali Shitu; and Mallam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, who contested as a PDP and NNPP gubernatorial candidate in previous elections. He also paid a visit to the former Governor of Jigawa State, H.E. Sule Lamido, at his residence in Kano.

"These high-level engagements underscore his commitment to dialogue, mutual understanding, and strategic alignment aimed at advancing national development and consolidating broad-based support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027.

"It is important to set the record straight: H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar's service extends well beyond state boundaries. As Regional Coordinating Chairman (North) of the 2023 APC Presidential Campaign Council, he provided strategic leadership that contributed significantly to President Tinubu's electoral victory.

"Under his leadership and mobilisation: In Jigawa State, President Tinubu secured 421,390 votes, representing approximately 45.8 per cent of the valid votes cast.

"Across the seven North-West, President Tinubu recorded approximately 2,652,235 votes, representing about 30 per cent of his national vote total in the 2023 presidential election.

"As preparations for the 2027 general elections gradually take shape, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar remains resolute in promoting unity, strengthening democratic values, and mobilising broad-based support to ensure the continued success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the advancement of Nigeria's national development agenda," Mr Ali said.