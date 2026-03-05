Nigeria: PDP Appoints Caretaker Committee for Shendam, Replaces Wase Lga Chair

In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by Choji Felix, its state publicity secretary, the PDP said the decision was taken in line with Section 21 (2)(a-b) of the party's constitution (2025 as amended).

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a caretaker committee to oversee the party's affairs in Shendam Local Government Area.

The party also announced a replacement for its chairperson in Wase Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, signed by Choji Felix, its state publicity secretary, the PDP said the decision was taken in line with Section 21 (2)(a-b) of the party's constitution (2025 as amended).

The party said the nine-member caretaker committee for Shendam will be chaired by Sunday Niagwan, while Christopher Paizak will serve as secretary.

Other members are Adam Khamis, Zemnaan Eptote, Manasseh Dagolong, Keneth Yilgwen, Patricia Batbut, Nanre Ayuba and Moses Chindimma.

The party also announced Yahaya Bala as the new chairperson of the PDP in Wase LGA.

According to the statement, the appointments were approved by the State Working Committee on behalf of the state executive council of the party.

The PDP congratulated the newly appointed officials and urged them to work towards strengthening the party's grassroots structures in their respective local government areas pending the election of substantive executives.

It added that the committee members are expected to carry out their responsibilities in accordance with the PDP constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.