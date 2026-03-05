Nigeria: How Ex-PDP Chairperson Clinched APC Leadership in Taraba

At the APC state congress held in Jalingo late Tuesday, Abubakar Bawa, until recently the PDP chairman in the state, was announced as APC chairman alongside other members of the State Working Committee (SWC). No voting took place

The emergence of a former Chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the new leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State was not the product of an open contest, but the outcome of weeks of closed-door negotiations, political trade-offs and elite consensus, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

At the APC state congress held in Jalingo late Tuesday, Abubakar Bawa, until recently the PDP chairperson in the state, was announced as APC chairperson alongside other members of the State Working Committee (SWC). No voting took place.

Multiple party sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the congress merely ratified decisions taken by the leaders following a series of consultations that began shortly after Governor Agbu Kefas defected from the PDP to the APC.

From opposition to ruling party

Mr Bawa defected to the APC on 2 February at a rally in Jalingo, where Governor Kefas formally aligned Taraba with the ruling party at the centre. The rally, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, signalled a major political realignment in the state.

According to insiders, Mr Bawa's defection was accompanied by assurances that the APC structure would be reorganised to reflect the new balance of power created by the governor's move.

"The congress was a formality," a senior APC official told PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity. "The real decisions were taken long before delegates arrived at the venue."

Consensus, not contest

Party leaders said a consensus arrangement was adopted to prevent factional disputes that could undermine the APC's chances in future elections. Several aspirants who initially expressed interest in the chairmanship were persuaded to step down after negotiations involving state and national party figures.

Another party source said the leadership believed allowing a competitive election could deepen mistrust between long-standing APC members and recent defectors from the PDP.

"There was fear that an election would reopen old wounds," the source said. "So the option was to share positions and maintain unity, even if it meant sidelining some party loyalists."

Governor's role

Governor Kefas publicly defended the process, describing it as peaceful and inclusive. He urged the new executives to prioritise fairness, transparency and grassroots engagement.

However, critics within the party argue that the emergence of a former opposition leader as APC chairperson has raised concerns among founding members, some of whom feel marginalised.

"This is politics of accommodation," said an APC chieftain who asked not to be named. "But the danger is that loyal members may feel used and pushed aside."

What it means for Taraba APC

The development underscores the growing influence of political defections and elite bargaining in shaping party leadership structures, especially in states undergoing rapid realignments.

While party leaders insist the consensus arrangement will strengthen the APC in Taraba, analysts say the real test will be whether the new leadership can manage internal grievances and deliver cohesion ahead of future elections.

For now, the congress has confirmed one reality: in Taraba APC, leadership was decided not at the ballot box, but at the negotiating table.