Nigeria: Kwara Court Sentences Two Bandits to Death By Hanging

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday sentenced two bandits, Abubakar Sodiki and Abubakar Mohammed, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The defendants faced six charges, including criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms. The court also handed additional sentences of life imprisonment for kidnapping and 10 years for illegal possession of firearms.

The victim, Alhaji Saheed Arowasi of Boniya in Baruten Local Government Area, testified that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N100 million, which was later reduced to N10 million before his release.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ahmed Aliyu Gegele said the evidence clearly established the defendants' involvement, noting that statements from both the suspects and the victim at the police station were considered during the trial.

Before sentencing, the court allowed the defendants to make their allocutus. While the first defendant pleaded for leniency, the second maintained his innocence. The court emphasized that discretion could not override the law's prescribed punishments.

Prosecution counsel, Muslimah Suleiman, stated that the charges were sufficiently established, while the defence, led by Shu'aib Ibrahim, requested mercy for their clients.

Justice Gegele sentenced the defendants to death on counts relating to armed robbery, life imprisonment for kidnapping, and 10 years for illegal possession of firearms, with the sentences to run according to the law.

The case, which began on April 29, 2025, concluded with the final addresses on July 30, 2025, before the Thursday judgment.

Following the ruling, the defence requested a certified copy of the judgment to study and determine the next line of action.