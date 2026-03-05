Ghana: Aamusted Admits 13,525 Students for 2025/2026 Academic Year

The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has admitted 13,525 students for the 2025/2026 academic year at a matriculation ceremony held on Friday at both the Kumasi and Mampong campuses.

A total of 12,397 were undergraduates and 1,128 were graduate students.

Of the total, 7,333 are male, representing 54.22 per cent, while 6,192 are female, representing 45.78 per cent. These are regular, evening/part time and weekend students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Frederick K. Sarfo, who presided over the ceremonies, reminded the matriculants of AAMUSTED's mandate to provide higher education in Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurial Training, as well as to train teachers for TVET institutions and emphasised that the university's programmes were structured to empower students for self-employment and to equip them with industry-relevant skills.

The mandate, he averred, "firmly positions AAMUSTED as a leading educational pathway to limitless opportunities and a bright, promising future... Here, you will receive carefully designed, industry-relevant skills, and important entrepreneurial training as an integral part of our comprehensive academic package."

He urged the students to complete online course registration, cautioning that failure to meet such obligation could affect their academic progress.

The Vice-Chancellor said there were support services available to students, including scholarship opportunities, noting that opportunities were accessible through government initiatives such as the No-Fees-Stress Programme, as well as funding agencies including GETFund, the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, and the Mastercard Foundation.

On infrastructure, Prof. Sarfo mentioned ongoing works on the government's 3,500-seat GETFund-sponsored Convention Hall--a befitting venue for major ceremonies. He also urged them to be ambassadors of AAMUSTED, cautioning against misinformation on social media.

Prof. Sarfo advised students to adopt discipline, avoid examination malpractice, and reminded them of security measures on campus, including CCTV surveillance and police patrols.

The ceremony marked the sixth matriculation since AAMUSTED's establishment, reinforcing its role as a leading institution in technical and vocational teacher education.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

