Ghana: Minister Sends Goodwill Message to X'tians, Muslims

THE Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, has issued goodwill messages to Christians and Muslims as they embark on the seasons of Lent and Ramadan respectively which began on 18th of this month.

The messages contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry and copied to The Ghanaian Times on Saturday extended the Minister's heartfelt greetings and best wishes to both religions.

In his Lent message, Mr Ibrahim encouraged Christians to use the 40-day period to reflect on their walk with God and to renew their commitment to their faith, emphasising virtues like compassion, forgiveness, and selflessness.

"In this sacred season, may our fasting inspire discipline, our prayers deepen our faith, and our acts of charity bring hope to the vulnerable among us. Let us remember that true worship is not only expressed in words but also in deeds that uplift others and advance justice, peace, and harmony," Mr Ibrahim noted in the statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He wished all Christians a blessed and fruitful Lent season.

In his Ramadan message, Mr Ibrahim urged all members of the Muslim Ummah to "let the sacred observance deepen their collective resolve to build a society marked by mutual respect, integrity, and shared responsibility.

As a profound journey of faith, he said, Ramadan is a reminder of eternal values such as humility, prayer, fasting, charity, and reconciliation as they did not only "strengthen our relationship with Allah but also inspire us to live as responsible citizens committed to peace, unity, and the common good."

"May Allah accept your Dua in this Holy month and lead you down the right path," he added.