Ghana: UCC to Establish Ai-Powered Digital Ecampus Ecosystem

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Astra Learning to establish a world-class, AI-powered digital eCampus ecosystem aimed at expanding enrolment, strengthening academic integrity and enhancing operational efficiency.

The partnership marks a significant step in UCC's digital transformation journey and signals a broader shift towards technology-driven higher education delivery in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

An eCampus ecosystem, per the agreement, would integrate artificial intelligence-driven systems, digital academic services and scalable infrastructure into the University's academic delivery.

It also focuses on broadening access to quality higher education, expanding international student recruitment and reinforcing UCC's strategic vision of becoming a future-ready institution with global reach.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The first cohort of students under the eCampus model is expected to begin in August 2026, with projections to scale up to 10,000 active learners annually in the coming years.

In an address, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, described the MoA as a transformative milestone in the University's digital evolution.

"This partnership marks the beginning of a bold and forward-looking relationship, one that embodies a transformative vision for the future of higher education in Ghana and beyond," he stated.

The partnership leading to the establishment of a fully digital eCampus for the University, he said, followed a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process after Astra Learning put forward a proposal for the initiative.

He explained that an eCampus in today's technological advancement would enhance UCC's global visibility and enable the scalable growth of its accredited academic programmes without compromising on quality.

He acknowledged the role of UCC in distance education across Ghana, stating that, the University was strategically positioned to extend its academic heritage to learners beyond the country's borders through a technology-enabled platform.

"This initiative will usher our University into a new era of digital innovation, broadening access to quality education and reinforcing our standing as a leader in higher learning across Africa," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Astra Learning, Mr Jeff Bordes, for his part, described the agreement as a strategic decision designed to expand access, promote excellence and strengthen Ghana's professional workforce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is not simply the signing of a MoA. It is a strategic decision to expand access to excellence, intelligence-powered tools and operational expertise to help UCC implement a comprehensive eCampus model", he said.

Academic authority, faculty oversight and quality assurance, he indicated, would remain fully under UCC's control, saying, "The standards remain UCC standards. Academic authority remains with UCC. What changes is access, and access is transformative."

Mr Bordes noted that demand for advanced education in Ghana continued to grow, particularly among working professionals who were unable to leave their jobs to pursue traditional campus-based programmes.