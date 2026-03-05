Ghana: Eunice Budu Nyarko Honoured At 2026 Instinct Women Conference, Awards

The Acting Director of Consumer Services at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mrs Eunice Budu Nyarko, has been honoured with the Outstanding Woman in Stakeholder Engagement Award at the 2026 Instinct Women Conference and Awards (IWCA).

The award was presented during the conference held from February 26 to 27, 2026, at the Emara Ole-Sereni Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The recognition celebrates Mrs Nyarko's significant contribution to stakeholder engagement and the advancement of consumer services within Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Over the years, Mrs Nyarko has led initiatives that have strengthened structured consumer complaint resolution systems, expanded public sensitisation campaigns on fuel and LPG safety, enhanced transparency in regulatory communication, and promoted data-driven approaches to service delivery. Her work has reinforced public confidence in regulatory oversight and improved collaboration between the Authority, industry operators, and consumers.

The 2026 edition of IWCA was convened under the theme "Women Who Move Nations: Leadership, Legacy & Impact," bringing together senior government officials, corporate executives, development partners, and women leaders from across Africa to examine the transformative role of women in governance, institutional reform, and economic development.

He noted that the conference platform was designed not merely to discuss barriers, but to spotlight solutions, celebrate measurable impact, and honour leadership defined by influence, courage, and legacy.

In his welcome address, Mr Akin Naphtal, Group CEO of InstinctWave, organisers of the conference, underscored that women across Africa were no longer seeking representation alone but were actively building institutions, shaping public policy, driving innovation, and influencing economies.

Delivering a keynote address, Dr Sheila Addo highlighted three defining attributes of impactful leadership: the courage to make difficult decisions when stakes are high; the commitment to strengthening institutions and reforming systems beyond one's tenure; and the resolve to ensure that leadership translates into tangible improvements in lives and national stability. She emphasised that leadership begins with purpose and that when talent meets opportunity, women create lasting change.

Dr Addo further observed that evidence consistently shows that when women lead, communities thrive. She cited studies indicating that organisations with women in leadership positions demonstrate a significantly higher likelihood of achieving above-average profitability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Ghana Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the awards ceremony, Dr Sheila Addo was also named Woman Leader of the Year Energy Regulation in recognition of her outstanding leadership within Ghana's energy regulatory space.

The National Petroleum Authority received the Women Empowerment Champion Award Public Sector for its commitment to gender inclusion and institutional equity, while Maria Edith Oquaye was honoured as Outstanding Woman in Corporate Communications.

The recognitions underscore the growing impact of Ghanaian women in public sector leadership and their role in strengthening institutions and advancing national development.