Ghana: Shai Hills, Tema Housing Projects to Be Ready This Month - Minister

Ghana's housing sector has received a boost as the National Homeownership Fund (NHF) moves to complete two major housing projects expected to be ready by the end of March.

The projects will be showcased at the upcoming National Home Ownership Fair and form part of the government's efforts to expand access to affordable housing and tackle the country's housing deficit through competitively priced homes.

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, paid a working visit to the project sites on Monday ahead of the fair scheduled for March 4 and 5.

The inspection tour, which took place on Monday, covered the NHF Estate at Shai Hills and the Tema Community 22 Phase III project, where officials briefed the minister on progress and completion timelines.

At Shai Hills, the project comprises 50 detached housing units, including two- and four-bedroom houses. Officials said work was about 97 per cent complete and the project was expected to be commissioned by the end of the month.

The team later inspected the Tema Community 22 Phase III project, made up of 129 two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The project is about 92 per cent complete and also on track for completion by the end of March.

Addressing the media after the tour, Mr Adjei noted that the projects demonstrated government's commitment to making housing affordable for Ghanaians.

"Housing prices in many urban areas are currently exorbitant, making it difficult for ordinary citizens to own homes. We are committed to ensuring that our people can access housing at prices they can afford," he said.

He also stated that the NHF projects reflected the type of low-cost housing government had been promoting and encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity.

The minister urged workers in associations such as nurses, teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and journalists to attend the fair to explore available housing options and access information on government-supported financing schemes.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Mr Prosper Hoetu, said the fair would offer the public an opportunity to learn more about the fund, inspect completed housing units and obtain details on financing arrangements.

Moreover, he disclosed that the NHF had partnered with GCB Bank, Stanbic Bank Ghana and Republic Bank Ghana to provide government-sponsored low-interest mortgage facilities to prospective homeowners.

According to him, applicants would be assessed based on their income levels and advised on the type of property they could afford.