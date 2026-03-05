Ghana: Govt Upholds Dismissal of 541 Employees

Government says it is upholding the revocation of 541 public sector recruitments, appointments, and promotions made in the dying days of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

It has also maintained 1,539 of the recruitments, appointments and promotions made during the period, explaining that they followed due process and received appointment letters before December 7, 2024.

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, told a news conference at the Presidency in Accra yesterday that the decision was reached after comprehensive reviews by a committee set up to examine the recruitments.

It would be recalled that after the December 7, 2024 general elections, the incoming government, during the transition, raised the alarm over what it called unlawful recruitments being undertaken by the outgoing regime and warned it would terminate such appointments.

Revoking the appointments upon assuming office, the Chief of Staff constituted a five-member committee to determine the legality or otherwise of the recruitments, establish the dates on which the process leading to these recruitments and promotions commenced and ended, and provide case-by-case recommendations for the government's consideration.

The recruitments, per the committee's report, were across 36 institutions in the areas of health, education, energy, transport, ministries, amongst others.

"Of the 36 institutions that appeared before the committee, 28 had commenced the recruitment process before December 7, 2024. A total of 19 institutions revoked appointments made in response to the 7th of December 2024 revocation directive.

"Seventeen institutions did not revoke their appointments but sought guidance from the President's Office," Mr Ofosu said.

According to him, though some persons with disability were found not to have been recruited using due process, government has decided to pardon them on humanitarian grounds.

"There were some of our compatriots who suffered some disability. But we found that their recruitment should be revoked because it did not comply with the laid-down process.

"But because of their peculiar situation and the hardship that could be imposed upon them if we were to enforce this directive, they were given some clemency," he revealed.

The government spokesperson slammed the previous government of deliberately sidestepping due process and failing to heed to the incoming government's caution for which the affected persons have suffered for.

"The previous government was fully aware that basic requirements were not met in those cases and still went ahead to sanction them," he stated.

"Without malice or ill-feeling towards anyone" he said the exercise was "a necessary step to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability."