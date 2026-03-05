Ghana: New Fire Safety Taskforce for Atebubu Inaugurated

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer 1, Mrs Naomi Ofori-Adubia Sarpong, Bono East Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, has commissioned a new fire safety taskforce yesterday to patrol the Atebubu market daily.

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer said the team should "work tirelessly to educate, enforce and innovate" to keep the community free from preventable fires.

"You should work tirelessly to educate, enforce and innovate. Let us join forces to make this community a safer place. Together we can make a difference," she emphasised.

She tagged each member with a badge, instructing them to stand at attention and salute before receiving their patch.

