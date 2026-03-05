Ghana: New Fire Safety Taskforce for Atebubu Inaugurated

4 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Agnès OWUSU

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer 1, Mrs Naomi Ofori-Adubia Sarpong, Bono East Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, has commissioned a new fire safety taskforce yesterday to patrol the Atebubu market daily.

The taskforce was tasked with orders to switch off electrical gadgets and ensure cooking fires are extinguished by evening.

The Assistant Chief Fire Officer said the team should "work tirelessly to educate, enforce and innovate" to keep the community free from preventable fires.

"You should work tirelessly to educate, enforce and innovate. Let us join forces to make this community a safer place. Together we can make a difference," she emphasised.

She tagged each member with a badge, instructing them to stand at attention and salute before receiving their patch.

"I commissioned the fire safety taskforce. I expect you to patrol the market daily from morning to evening to ensure all electrical gadgets are switched off and all fires lit by the market traders for cooking are extinguished," she explained.

She ordered daily patrols from morning to evening to ensure electrical gadgets were switched off and cooking fires extinguished, and officially commissioned the unit to keep Atebubu free from preventable fires.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.