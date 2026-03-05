Ghana: Coca-Cola Introduces New Vibe Beverage in Ghana

The Coca-Cola Company, together with its authorised bottler in Ghana, Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC), has officially unveiled VIBE, a sparkling strawberry flavoured caffeinated beverage, offering consumers a bold new way to recharge.

Following its successful debut in India, Nepal, Vietnam, and South Africa, VIBE will now expand The Coca-Cola Company's brands in Ghana.

Its distinct formulation balances a robust strawberry flavour with a signature fizz, ensuring an unmatched refreshment experience that helps consumers stay invigorated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

VIBE is being rolled out through a series of vibrant market activations across major high traffic areas, creating an energetic atmosphere that brings the brand closer to consumers.

People in the marketplace have been able to experience the drink firsthand through interactive touchpoints and sampling moments. The rollout continues, with more cities set to experience the VIBE movement in the coming weeks.

"We are excited to bring VIBE to Ghana, offering a refreshing new way for consumers to get the fuel they need to get more done," Racheal Wanjiku Kanoti, Senior Director, Franchise Operations, Equatorial Africa Region at The Coca-Cola Company said.

"This introduction of VIBE highlights The Coca-Cola Company's dedication to innovation and our mission to provide a diverse range of beverages that meet the evolving tastes and lifestyles of our consumers," she added.

Mr Felix Gomis, Managing Director, ECCBC, West Africa Country Business Unit (WACBU) added, "VIBE is all about fuelling people to maximise each day from powering through work to crushing a workout or gaming session, we're excited to bring this boost to everyone."