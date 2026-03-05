Ghana: NHF - Turning the Promise of Affordable Housing Into Reality

Government efforts to make home ownership more attainable received renewed attention on Monday when the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, visited project sites being developed under the National Homeownership Fund (NHF).

The tour, which took the Minister to the NHF Estate at Shai Hills and the Tema Community 22 Phase III project, comes just days before the National Home Ownership Fair scheduled for March 4 and 5.

The purpose of the visit was straightforward -- to check progress on the housing units to be showcased and to reassure the public that efforts to expand access to affordable housing are on course.

At Shai Hills, work on 50 detached two- and four-bedroom houses is about 97 per cent complete and expected to be commissioned by the end of the month.

The Tema Community 22 Phase III development, made up of 129 two- and three-bedroom apartments, is about 92 per cent complete and on track for completion by the end of March.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, the Minister acknowledged what many Ghanaians already know too well: housing in urban areas has become prohibitively expensive.

"We are committed to ensuring that our people can access housing at prices they can afford," he said.

He encouraged workers' groups -- including nurses, teachers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and journalists -- as well as the general public to attend the fair to explore the housing options and financing packages available.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Prosper Hoetu, explained that the fair will allow prospective homeowners to inspect completed units and obtain detailed information on financing arrangements.

He noted that the Fund has partnered with GCB Bank, Stanbic Bank and Republic Bank to provide government-supported, low-interest mortgage facilities.

Applicants will be assessed based on their income levels and guided on what type of property they can realistically afford. In addition to mortgages, the Fund offers a rent-to-own option, enabling beneficiaries to occupy homes while paying towards eventual ownership.

Mr Hoetu assured the public that the houses are competitively priced and supported by flexible payment plans, describing the initiative as part of broader efforts to address Ghana's housing deficit.

For many Ghanaian families, owning a home remains a distant dream. Rapid urban growth, high land prices and rising construction costs continue to place decent housing beyond the reach of ordinary workers.

Initiatives such as the NHF provide a practical pathway to closing that gap. Yet their real impact will depend on scale, fairness and sustained funding.

To succeed, projects must be expanded to meet growing demand in urban and peri-urban areas, and houses should be allocated transparently and fairly to build public trust.

Stronger partnerships with private developers and financial institutions are essential to increase financing capacity, while the use of local building materials should be promoted to reduce construction costs.

It is also important that all new housing developments are provided with adequate infrastructure to avoid poorly serviced settlements.

Public education is equally critical. Citizens must fully understand the financing options available and avoid falling victim to unregulated housing schemes.

The Home Ownership Fair offers more than an exhibition of buildings; it offers hope. For many, it could mark the first realistic step towards owning a home.

Access to decent housing is not a privilege reserved for a few -- it is central to dignity, stability and national development. The Ghanaian Times is of the view that sustained commitment, transparency and innovation will be essential to turn this promise into lasting relief for Ghanaian families.