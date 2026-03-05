Nigeria: Wafcon 2026 - Nnadozie Hints At a Different Target for the Super Falcons

Rather than burden themselves with expectation, the Falcons are choosing clarity over pressure

For all their history, dominance, and continental pedigree, the Super Falcons are approaching the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a mindset shaped more by realism than romance. And according to Chiamaka Nnadozie, the immediate priority is not silverware; but a World Cup ticket.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper revealed that Nigeria's focus is firmly fixed on qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup, rather than the traditional pursuit of another African crown.

WAFCON 2026: More than a Title chase

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, doubles as Africa's qualifying route to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Stakes are therefore higher than ever.

Only the top four teams at the tournament will secure automatic World Cup qualification, while two others must navigate the uncertainty of inter-confederation playoffs to keep their dreams alive.

Nigeria, the continent's most decorated side, have been drawn into a demanding Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi, a group that underlines how unforgiving modern African women's football has become.

Inside the Falcons' camp: Calm, connected, calculated

Nnadozie insists the Falcons are united and deliberate in their preparation, with communication already setting the tone long before the first whistle in Morocco.

"First of all, I would say the girls have been communicating. We have a group chat where we have been discussing everything," she told AYSuga YouTube Channel.

But more revealing is the collective restraint within the squad.

"It's just something we want to take one step at a time. We don't want to think about the semi-finals, quarter-finals or the final. The mission is to qualify for the World Cup."

For a nation that has lifted the WAFCON trophy a record ten times, such caution speaks volumes about how the landscape has shifted.

Africa has changed, and Nigeria knows it

Nigeria remain the benchmark of African women's football, but Nnadozie is acutely aware that reputation alone no longer guarantees results.

"I believe in the girls. I know every team wants to beat Nigeria. We've been Africa's best for a very long time. Every team wants to be there, they want to be in that number one spot, but it's not going to be easy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She points to recent evidence of narrowing gaps across the continent.

"All the teams are growing. Imagine Nigeria drawing against Algeria in the group stage, that shows you how tough the competition is and how all the teams have improved."

In today's WAFCON, dominance must be earned anew, every match.

Why the Falcons are parking the Trophy talk

Rather than burden themselves with expectation, the Falcons are choosing clarity over pressure.

"We are not aiming for the trophy for now. Personally, the goal is to qualify for the World Cup. We don't want to put pressure on ourselves; let's just qualify, get the ticket for the World Cup and whatever happens, happens."

It is a pragmatic approach rooted in long-term ambition rather than short-term glory.

"I believe in the team, I believe in the girls, and I hope when we get there we can make changes."

A leader between the sticks

At 27, Nnadozie already stands as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in African football. A three-time CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and a veteran of over 60 international caps since her debut in 2018, her voice carries authority born from experience.

As WAFCON 2026 approaches, Nigeria may still be chasing history; but first, they are chasing certainty. For the Super Falcons, the road to another continental title begins not with a trophy dream, but with a World Cup destination firmly in sight.