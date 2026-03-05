Nigeria: Players Roundup - Onuachu Scores Again As Lookman, Arokodare Headline Mixed Fortunes

Across Europe, it was a night that underlined the fine margins of elite football; recovery steps taken, momentum built, and silverware dreams kept alive, all with Nigerian stars firmly in the spotlight

Nigerian internationals were spread across Europe on a night that delivered comebacks, near-misses, and defining moments, as fitness returns, cup heartbreaks, and high-stakes league drama shaped their stories.

Lookman, Atlético survive Barcelona scare

In Spain, Ademola Lookman and Atletico Madrid endured a tense night but ultimately booked their place in the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 13 years.

Despite losing 3-0 to Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou, Atlético's commanding 4-0 first-leg advantage proved decisive.

Lookman featured for 58 minutes before making way for Koke, as Barcelona pushed relentlessly. A brace from Marc Bernal and a composed penalty from Raphinha brought the hosts within touching distance of an improbable comeback, but Atlético held firm to progress on aggregate.

Arokodare shines as Wolves stun Liverpool at Molineux

In England, Tolu Arokodare delivered one of his most eye-catching performances of the season as Wolverhampton Wanderers edged Liverpool 2-1 in Premier League Round 29 at Molineux.

The powerful forward turned the game on its head in the 78th minute, showcasing pace and strength to burst past Virgil van Dijk before squaring for Rodrigo Gomes, who calmly chipped Alisson Becker to give Wolves the lead.

Liverpool responded through Mohamed Salah, who capitalised on a loose pass to level the scores and threaten a familiar late escape.

But Wolves had the final word. Deep into stoppage time, André unleashed a long-range effort that took a decisive deflection off Joe Gomez, wrong-footing Alisson and sealing a dramatic home victory.

Paul Onuachu shines again as Trabzonspor win to reach Ziraat Türkiye Cup Quarter-finals

Paul Onuachu continued his red-hot form for Trabzonspor, coming off the bench to score in the 84th minute and help secure a 4-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir in the Ziraat Türkiye Cup. The victory extended the Super Eagles striker's scoring streak to eight consecutive matches across all competitions.

Trabzonspor took an early lead through Felipe Augusto, but Başakşehir responded after the break, with Nuno da Costa equalizing and briefly swinging momentum. Onuachu's introduction in the 65th minute added physical presence and attacking threat, ultimately restoring Trabzonspor's lead and providing the cutting edge they needed.

A late surge saw the visitors seal the win, ensuring they finished second in their group and progressed to the quarter-finals, while Başakşehir were eliminated. The 31-year-old Nigerian striker's performance further cements his reputation as one of Trabzonspor's most reliable and decisive attacking players this season.

Ogbu returns as Slavia's Cup hopes end in heartbreak

Centre-back Igoh Ogbu marked a significant personal milestone with his return from injury, featuring for Slavia Prague in their Czech Cup clash against FK Jablonec.

The 24-year-old, who had been sidelined in recent weeks, logged over 105 minutes of action, anchoring Slavia's defence through regulation time and deep into extra time before being withdrawn. His presence brought much-needed stability at the back as Slavia fought to keep their cup campaign alive.

The contest ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with goals from Suleiman and Mbodji cancelling each other out. Extra time failed to produce a winner, and the tie was ultimately decided by penalties, where Slavia fell 3-2, crashing out despite Ogbu's encouraging return.

For the Nigerian defender, however, the appearance represents a crucial step back to full fitness as Slavia turn their focus back to domestic and continental commitments.

Ajayi nears return as Hull fall narrowly

Elsewhere, Semi Ajayi took another step towards full recovery after being named in the Hull City matchday squad against Ipswich Town.

Still managing a hamstring injury sustained during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Ajayi remained on the bench as Hull slipped to a 1-0 defeat. The decisive goal came via Azor Matusiwa, condemning Hull to a frustrating loss while Ajayi continues his cautious return to action.

