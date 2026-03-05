Nigeria: Saka's Deflected Strike Sends Arsenal 7-Point Clear in Premier League Title Race

Arsenal further solidified their position atop the Premier League on Wednesday night, extending their lead to a commanding seven points thanks to a fortuitous first-half goal from Bukayo Saka.

The decisive moment came at the Amex Stadium, where the Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton.

While the result was undoubtedly crucial in the context of the title race, Mikel Arteta's side delivered a performance that was far from their scintillating best. They appeared sluggish and lacked their usual attacking fluidity, frequently surrendering possession and allowing Brighton to dictate play through the midfield.

However, a more generous assessment would highlight Arsenal's resilience and unwavering determination. Despite struggling to find their rhythm, they demonstrated an impressive ability to dig deep and withstand a Brighton side that, for much of the match, appeared superior in several key areas.

Crucially, this narrow win marks Arsenal's third consecutive league victory. The significance of this result is amplified by the fact that title rivals Manchester City dropped points at home on the same evening, allowing Arsenal to gain further ground as the season progresses. Each fixture now becomes a vital step in their pursuit of the coveted Premier League crown.